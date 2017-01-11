Quantcast
Disney wants Will Smith to join ‘Dumbo’ live-action remake, reports say

Keira Alexander
January 11, 2017
The remake of the 1941 animation classic will be directed by Tim Burton.

Disney is courting Will Smith to join its live-action “Dumbo” movie, according to reports Wednesday.

Sources told Variety the actor, 48, would play a dad of the children who befriend the elephant.

The remake of the 1941 animation classic is set to be directed by Tim Burton, who made 2010’s “Alice in Wonderland” live-action adaptation.

Variety has also reported that Tom Hanks may have been offered a role as the movie’s villain.

Not much more is known about “Dumbo” for now, though the script is by Ehren Kruger, who’s written for the “Transformers” film series, among others.

