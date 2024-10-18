Rock N’ Roll band Fozzy drew hundreds of both music and wrestling fans at the iconic Gramercy Theatre as the group celebrated two and a half decades on stage.

Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho is not only touring the country with a microphone in his hand and guitarists at his side, he is also traveling the road as a wrestling star for AEW. This is all the more impressive since the 53-year-old started grappling at just 19-years-old and has now been performing with the band since 1999.

While juggling the two professions — which sees him constantly on tour — is not an easy one, it does have the benefit of having fans crossover. Both hardcore rockers and wrestling aficionados dressed in old-school Y2J merchandise piled into 127 East 23rd Street to see the superstar.

Chanting “Fozzy! Fozzy!” over and over, the crowd erupted with cheers, arms lifting as Jericho, Rich Ward, Billy Grey, P.K Farley, and Grant Brooks took to the stage.

“Thank you. We’ve always had great shows in New York City. We thank you for helping us live our dream of traveling around the world and playing rock and roll for the great people such as yourselves. We thank you for that,” Jericho told the audience.

The wrestling legend also looked to motivate attendees, telling them to follow in his footsteps.

“If we can make our dreams come true, you can make your dreams come true as well. So, you got something you want to do, some goal you want to accomplish, something you want to make happen — don’t f**king make excuses. Just go f**king make it happen,” Jericho said.

Fozzy will be performing on Oct. 18 at The Foundry in Philadelphia, PA and then on Oct. 19 at The King of Clubs in Columbus, Ohio.