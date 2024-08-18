Exclusive | WWE superstar Tiffany Stratton talks rise to stardom at Fanatics Fest NYC

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

WWE superstar Tiffany Stratton, one of the company’s fastest rising stars and recent Money in the Bank winner, spoke with amNewYork Metro over the weekend as she visited Fanatics Fest in Manhattan.

Stratton met with amNewYork Metro backstage at the Jacob Javits Center as she prepared to take the stage and sign autographs that afternoon. She rocketed to superstardom in February at the Elimination Chamber, the company’s premium life event in Australia, and has now been thrust into the superstar lifestyle — something to which, she says, she is still adjusting.

“I really feel like everything kind of happened overnight. I feel like in Australia, at Elimination Chamber, is kind of when everything happened for me. You know, the whole arena was chanting ‘Tiffy Time.’ And ever since then, I feel like everything has kind of fallen into place. It’s been amazing,” Stratton said.

Clinging to her custom-made Money in the Bank Briefcase, Stratton smiled at the power in her hands since that affords the superstar to have a championship match at a time and place of her choosing.

Slung over her shoulder like a handbag, she has made the sought-after item her own by imbuing it in pink and adorning it with sparkles and a shoulder strap, adding that it rarely leaves her side.

“I actually just got it custom-made. It’s pink, it’s bedazzled. It has its own little strap, so I could carry it around like a purse. And I’m super excited to carry it around everywhere,” Stratton said. “I sleep with it, I get my nails done with it.”

Stratton’s newfound popularity and superstardom has not only propelled her to the forefront of the women’s division, but it has also taken her to places she has never seen before.

“I’ve never really been outside the country, other than Canada before getting called up, so it’s been amazing. I have been to seven different countries in the last months. It’s been so cool that I get to do what I love but to travel the world at the same time,” Stratton said.

On these journeys across the world, Stratton says she has been fortunate enough to meet her fans — something that she says still leaves in shock and awe.

“I get nervous when I have meet and greets and stuff like this. It’s kind of crazy to me that I even have fans. You know, I feel like it was just yesterday that I signed up for wrestling. I got signed, and now I have a whole fanbase,” Stratton said. “It’s been so surreal. I’m super grateful for all of my fans and everybody supporting me.”

With so much still ahead of her, amNewYork Metro pressed Stratton on her plans for the future and which champion she has her sights set on.

“You guys are gonna have to tune in to Smackdown to see when I cash in,” Stratton smiled.