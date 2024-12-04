Elon Musk is the latest public figure to get a wax figure at Madame Tussauds New York.

The wax figure, which was revealed during a private event at The Explorers Club on the Upper East Side, will soon take its place in the museum’s soon-to-be-opened Space Room, which will be an extension of Madame Tussauds New York’s Culture and Leaders’ Gallery spaces.

The wax figure of Musk was unveiled at the event hosted by former astronaut and president of The Explorers Club Richard Garriott, who led a tour that ultimately showcased the figure as it was surrounded by memorabilia and spacecraft models.

“Elon Musk has forever changed the landscape of space exploration and technology, so it’s only fitting that he be immortalized in our new Space Room,” said Madame Tussauds New York General Manager Tiago Mogadouro. “We welcome space and history enthusiasts alike to the new exhibit, where they can embark on a journey through time and space, walking alongside astronauts and other cultural pioneers.”

Musk’s wax figure dons an outfit inspired by the entrepreneur’s signature style: a white shirt, navy blue blazer, blue denim jeans, and a silver-buckled black belt. The new figure is expected to become a fan-favorite for those interested in culture, technology and space.

