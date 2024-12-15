Tommy DeVito injury: Giants QB suffers concussion vs. Ravens

Dec 15, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (15) throws the ball during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito exited Sunday afternoon’s game against the Baltimore Ravens at the end of the second quarter after suffering a concussion, the team announced.

He did not return to the game.

Emergency third-stringer Tim Boyle was forced to step in under center with Drew Lock, who had started the previous two games, out with a heel injury suffered in Week 14 against the New Orleans Saints.

Lock’s injury re-opened the door for DeVito to get back into the starter’s role after he suffered a forearm injury in Week 12 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It was the Giants’ first game following a bye week that saw Daniel Jones cut. Head coach Brian Daboll opted to go with DeVito, who started six games last year while Jones was hurt, over Lock — initially signed to serve as the unquestioned No. 2 passer entering the 2024 season.

DeVito and the Giants’ offense was a non-factor in Week 12 against the Buccaneers, a 30-7 loss. He was 10-for-13 for 68 yards in the first half against the Ravens on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, but New York was already out of it as they hit the break down 21-7.

Boyle, now in his seventh season, appeared in his 23 career game and just his sixth in the last three years. He began 2024 with the Miami Dolphins but was cut in October and signed to the Giants practice squad three weeks later.

For more on Tommy DeVito, visit AMNY.com