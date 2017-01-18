One of your favorite sitcoms is getting a long-awaited revival.

"Will & Grace" is heading back to NBC for a 10-episode arc, featuring the original four starring cast members, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes, Megan Mullally and Shelley Morrison, the channel confirmed in a teaser video posted to its social accounts on Wednesday.

Some of the cast members took to their social media accounts to express excitement for the upcoming episodes.

"IT'S OFFICIAL!!! THE GANG IS GETTING BACK TOGETHER on @NBC," Messing tweeted, adding plenty of celebration emojis while sharing the teaser.

Though NBC has yet to announce a start date for the new episodes, Hayes hinted at a 2017 or 2018 time frame.

"I am thrilled to confirm that #WillAndGrace is coming back to @NBC for the 2017/18 season for 10 eps.," Hayes tweeted on Wednesday.