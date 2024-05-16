Queens chef Stikxz Williams to compete in new season of Food Network’s ‘Ciao House’

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A Queens chef is taking on a one-of-a-kind challenge in the upcoming season of “Ciao House” on Food Network.

Hosted by Chef Alex Guarnaschelli and Chef Gabriele Bertaccini, “Ciao House” has competitors go against each other as individuals and in teams to prove their mastery of Italian cooking techniques and dishes, all while living under the same roof in Tuscany. The winner gets an immersive culinary education across Italy, training with acclaimed Italian master chefs.

This season, New York City resident Chef Brittney “Stikxz” Williams is taking on the competition. A private chef based in Jamaica, Queens, Williams uses her Caribbean roots to amplify the flavors in her cooking.

Williams learned early in her college career that culinary arts were calling her name.

“I remember in my first year of college, it was finals week and everybody was just eating ramen noodles and Easy Mac. And I was like, absolutely not. In my house, my mom would make us our favorite breakfast, our favorite lunches and our favorite dinners because one of those things that was instilled in us was if you nourish the body, you nourish the mind,” said Williams. “So I decided to make an entire feast for them. My friend Alex said, ‘Brittney, I think this is something that you need to pursue. I think that culinary arts is your calling.’”

Williams is no stranger to the Food Network — in the past, she has been featured on Food Network’s “Taste of Jamaica”, “Chopped,” Food Network’s Kwanzaa special, and has developed recipes for the Food Network website. Williams told amNewYork Metro that she had always wanted to go to Italy, so when this opportunity came up, she had to jump on it.

“Since 2020, prior to COVID, I thought for my 30th birthday, I’m going to Piedmont, Italy, because I love Barolo and I love truffles and lo and behold, I got a call during the last year in the summertime to take part in being part of ‘Ciao House,’” said Williams. “I dropped my phone, I was thrilled and I felt honored. I felt like everything was aligning because even though I couldn’t go for my 30th birthday, this actually happened in October and I was in Italy on my birthday. It was just a blessing.”

“Ciao House” is a bit of a departure from what Williams is used to in terms of a Food Network competition. For one, being in Italy changes the game, but having everyone under the same roof takes it to the next level.

“I think some of the most difficult parts of the show were working with a lof of different personalities for one end goal for each challenge. We all know how to cook, we’re all really amazing at what we do,” said Williams. “When it comes time to work as a team and as a collective, sometimes those moments were a little difficult, but nothing that we couldn’t have handled.”

According to Williams, this new season of “Ciao House” is one for the books, especially if you are an avid Food Network fan.

“This season people can see a different side of cooking, I feel like these are some really bad ass chefs this season, everybody was phenomenal,” said Williams. “You’re gonna see so many different personalities. You’re gonna see so many different styles of cooking, but also a lot of fiery personalities. I think that’s what’s really gonna be quite enticing about the show.”

The new season of “Ciao House” premieres on Food Network on May 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. You can follow Williams on Instagram @stikxz.