Emmy Rossum attends the Carolina Herrera collection show

Emmy Rossum attends the Carolina Herrera collection show at Skylight Clarkson Square during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan on Feb. 13, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Ben Gabbe )

Comments

More like this

Prabal Gurung underscored his love and respect for Models make statement at Prabal Gurung, more NYFW reviews Huma Abedin, Priyanka Chopra, Diane Kruger, and Sarah Priyanka Chopra, SJP, more celebs spotted at NYFW Kylie Jenner fans lined up outside her Mercer Kylie Jenner fans line up for her SoHo pop-up

Comments