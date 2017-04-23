The police were on the scene at Orchard Beach in the Bronx on Sunday after a baby whale washed ashore.

A 911 call was put out around 11:41 a.m. and ESU crews scrambled to help the whale, according to an NYPD spokesman. The 10-foot-long sea animal, which police were tentatively identifying as a humpback whale, had visible scaring on its body but was alive as of Sunday afternoon.

It was refusing to return to the sea, according to the spokesman.

Experts from the marine rescue nonprofit Riverhead Foundation for Marine Research and Preservation were en route to the beach to assess the situation and help authorities save the whale, police said.