Cops cuff homeless man who suckered punched actor Steve Buscemi

Police arrested Friday the homeless man who allegedly punched actor Steve Buscemi in Manhattan earlier this month, authorities confirmed.

According to police sources, 50-year-old Clifton Williams was cuffed on May 17 for not only assaulting the 66-year-old Boardwalk Empire star but also for attacking another man mere minutes before.

The two unprovoked attacks unfolded in the Kips Bay Area of Manhattan on May 8 when a 22-year-old Asian man was allegedly sucker-punched by Williams outside of 369 Third Avenue at around 11:29 p.m. About ten minutes later, Buscemi was walking on 27th Street and Third when Williams then hit him in the face, making headlines.

Buscemi apparently suffered bleeding and bruising to an eye as a result of the attack.

Police identified Williams as the suspect earlier in the week, and he reportedly has violent prior assaults out of New York state. Sources familiar with the investigation report that officers in the 10th precinct apprehended Williams when he entered the station house and attempted to fill out a harassment report. When Williams produced his ID, cops instantly recognized his name and took him into custody.

Williams refused to answer for the alleged, high-profile attacks as he was escorted out of the precinct in cuffs to face a judge.

Williams is charged with assault in the second degree for punching the actor.