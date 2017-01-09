Celebrities didn't keep quiet during the 2016 election cycle and some are still being vocal about the outcome.

Many announced their endorsements of candidates, both Democrats and Republicans.

And some have simply spoken out against President-elect Donald Trump.

Scroll down to see which celebrities have denounced The Donald.

Meryl Streep In her Golden Globes speech on Jan. 8, 2017, Meryl Streep criticized Trump for mocking a reporter with a physical disability. "There was one performance this year that stunned me," she said. "It sank its hooks in my heart. Not because it was good. It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter." "This instinct to humiliate when it's modeled by someone in the public platform by someone powerful it filters down into everybody's life," Streep added. "Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence." Streep was referring to Trump's speech at a South Carolina rally in 2015 when he flailed his arms and slurred while speaking about New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski. Trump fired back on Twitter, denying the accusations and calling Streep overrated. (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) In her Golden Globes speech on Jan. 8, 2017, Meryl Streep criticized Trump for mocking a reporter with a physical disability. "There was one performance this year that stunned me," she said. "It sank its hooks in my heart. Not because it was good. It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter." "This instinct to humiliate when it's modeled by someone in the public platform by someone powerful it filters down into everybody's life," Streep added. "Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence." Streep was referring to Trump's speech at a South Carolina rally in 2015 when he flailed his arms and slurred while speaking about New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski. Trump fired back on Twitter, denying the accusations and calling Streep overrated. (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

Lee Daniels, cast of 'Empire' Producer Lee Daniels and stars of the Fox network's "Empire," including Taraji P. Henson, left, as well as Bryshere Gray, Trai Byers, Jussie Smollett, Tasha Smith, Gabourey Sidibe and Grace Gealey, appeared in a video denouncing GOP presidential nominee Trump in early October. "The violence and nasty rhetoric against mankind is unacceptable," they say. "If Trump gets into office, it will only get worse." "There's only one person in this race who said Black Lives Matter," they add. (Credit: Getty Images / Frederick M. Brown; Astrid Stawiarz ) Producer Lee Daniels and stars of the Fox network's "Empire," including Taraji P. Henson, left, as well as Bryshere Gray, Trai Byers, Jussie Smollett, Tasha Smith, Gabourey Sidibe and Grace Gealey, appeared in a video denouncing GOP presidential nominee Trump in early October. "The violence and nasty rhetoric against mankind is unacceptable," they say. "If Trump gets into office, it will only get worse." "There's only one person in this race who said Black Lives Matter," they add. (Credit: Getty Images / Frederick M. Brown; Astrid Stawiarz ) (Credit: Getty Images / Frederick M. Brown; Astrid Stawiarz )

Arnold Schwarzenegger In a statement following the release of a video of Trump speaking offensively about women in 2005, Arnold Schwarzenegger said he will not vote for the Republican nominee. "As proud as I am to label myself a Republican, there is one label I hold above all else -- American," he said. "So I want to take a moment today to remind my fellow Republicans that it is not only acceptable to choose your country over your party -- it is your duty." (Credit: Getty Images / Slaven Vlasic) In a statement following the release of a video of Trump speaking offensively about women in 2005, Arnold Schwarzenegger said he will not vote for the Republican nominee. "As proud as I am to label myself a Republican, there is one label I hold above all else -- American," he said. "So I want to take a moment today to remind my fellow Republicans that it is not only acceptable to choose your country over your party -- it is your duty." (Credit: Getty Images / Slaven Vlasic) (Credit: Getty Images / Slaven Vlasic)

Richard Schiff "West Wing" actor Richard Schiff, along with other former cast members, campaigned for Hillary Clinton in September. Schiff called the GOP presidential nominee "pathologically fearless." "We've never experienced anyone so blatantly willing to care so little about what happens to the world," Schiff said. (Credit: Getty Images / Larry Busacca) "West Wing" actor Richard Schiff, along with other former cast members, campaigned for Hillary Clinton in September. Schiff called the GOP presidential nominee "pathologically fearless." "We've never experienced anyone so blatantly willing to care so little about what happens to the world," Schiff said. (Credit: Getty Images / Larry Busacca) (Credit: Getty Images / Larry Busacca)

Olivia Wilde On Sept. 24, Olivia Wilde shared a video on Twitter of Donald Trump's controversial statements about women. She wrote, "As someone who is about to have a daughter, this hits me deep in my core. #NeverTrump." (Credit: Getty Images / Noam Galai) On Sept. 24, Olivia Wilde shared a video on Twitter of Donald Trump's controversial statements about women. She wrote, "As someone who is about to have a daughter, this hits me deep in my core. #NeverTrump." (Credit: Getty Images / Noam Galai)

Robert De Niro Actor and New Yorker Robert De Niro has made his opinions on Donald Trump pretty clear. He spoke publicly about his stance on Trump at the 22nd Sarajevo Film Festival on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2016, calling the presidential candidate "totally nuts." "It's crazy that people like Donald Trump . . . he shouldn't even be where he is, so God help us," de Niro said. He has also spoken in favor of Hillary Clinton. In April 2015 he told The Daily Beast that Hillary Clinton has "earned the right to be president." (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Elvis Barukcicelvis ) Actor and New Yorker Robert De Niro has made his opinions on Donald Trump pretty clear. He spoke publicly about his stance on Trump at the 22nd Sarajevo Film Festival on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2016, calling the presidential candidate "totally nuts." "It's crazy that people like Donald Trump . . . he shouldn't even be where he is, so God help us," de Niro said. He has also spoken in favor of Hillary Clinton. In April 2015 he told The Daily Beast that Hillary Clinton has "earned the right to be president." (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Elvis Barukcicelvis ) (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Elvis Barukcicelvis )

Lena Dunham Actress Lena Dunham has campaigned in support of Hillary Clinton, and speaking at the Democratic National Convention on July 26, 2016, she called out Trump for past remarks about women. "Donald and his party think I should be punished for exercising my constitutional rights, and his rhetoric about women takes us back to a time when we were meant to be beautiful and silent," she said. (Credit: Getty Images / Jemal Countess) Actress Lena Dunham has campaigned in support of Hillary Clinton, and speaking at the Democratic National Convention on July 26, 2016, she called out Trump for past remarks about women. "Donald and his party think I should be punished for exercising my constitutional rights, and his rhetoric about women takes us back to a time when we were meant to be beautiful and silent," she said. (Credit: Getty Images / Jemal Countess) (Credit: Getty Images / Jemal Countess)

Mark Ruffalo, Shonda Rhimes, Bryan Cranston, more Actor Mark Ruffalo, producer Shonda Rhimes, actor Bryan Cranston and many more artists signed a petition titled "Artists united against hate," that says they are committed "to defeat the presumptive Republican nominee for president, Donald Trump." "Trump wants to take our country back to a time when fear excused violence, when greed fueled discrimination, and when the state wrote prejudice against marginalized communities into law,' the petition says. (Credit: Getty Images / Ben Gabbe; Bryan Bedder; Kevin Winter) Actor Mark Ruffalo, producer Shonda Rhimes, actor Bryan Cranston and many more artists signed a petition titled "Artists united against hate," that says they are committed "to defeat the presumptive Republican nominee for president, Donald Trump." "Trump wants to take our country back to a time when fear excused violence, when greed fueled discrimination, and when the state wrote prejudice against marginalized communities into law,' the petition says. (Credit: Getty Images / Ben Gabbe; Bryan Bedder; Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images / Ben Gabbe; Bryan Bedder; Kevin Winter)

America Ferrera Actress America Ferrera wrote an open letter to Donald Trump, published on Huffington Post, thanking him for his "hateful rhetoric" about Mexican immigrants because it will energize Latino voters to vote for other candidates. "Remarks like yours will serve brilliantly to energize Latino voters and increase turnout on election day against you and any other candidate who runs on a platform of hateful rhetoric," she wrote. "You, Mr. Trump, are living in an outdated fantasy of a bigoted America," she continued. In her DNC speech on July 26, 2016, she said, "Donald's not making America great again, he's making America hate again. The vast majority of us cannot afford to see his vision of America come to be." (Credit: Getty Images / Angela Weiss) Actress America Ferrera wrote an open letter to Donald Trump, published on Huffington Post, thanking him for his "hateful rhetoric" about Mexican immigrants because it will energize Latino voters to vote for other candidates. "Remarks like yours will serve brilliantly to energize Latino voters and increase turnout on election day against you and any other candidate who runs on a platform of hateful rhetoric," she wrote. "You, Mr. Trump, are living in an outdated fantasy of a bigoted America," she continued. In her DNC speech on July 26, 2016, she said, "Donald's not making America great again, he's making America hate again. The vast majority of us cannot afford to see his vision of America come to be." (Credit: Getty Images / Angela Weiss) (Credit: Getty Images / Angela Weiss)

Stephen King Author Stephen King joined over 400 writers in signing a petition that speaks out against Trump. The petition, released on May 24, lists a number of reasons why the group of writers "oppose, unequivocally, the candidacy of Donald J. Trump." "The rise of a political candidate who deliberately appeals to the basest and most violent elements in society, who encourages aggression among his followers, shouts down opponents, intimidates dissenters, and denigrates women and minorities, demands, from each of us, an immediate and forceful response," the petition reads. The petition was written by writers Andrew Altschul and Mark Slouka. Cheryl Strayed and Amy Tan are among the others who signed. The group also started a Twitter account, @WritersOnTrump, and the hashtag #WritersOnTrump. (Credit: Getty Images / Kenzo Tribouillard) Author Stephen King joined over 400 writers in signing a petition that speaks out against Trump. The petition, released on May 24, lists a number of reasons why the group of writers "oppose, unequivocally, the candidacy of Donald J. Trump." "The rise of a political candidate who deliberately appeals to the basest and most violent elements in society, who encourages aggression among his followers, shouts down opponents, intimidates dissenters, and denigrates women and minorities, demands, from each of us, an immediate and forceful response," the petition reads. The petition was written by writers Andrew Altschul and Mark Slouka. Cheryl Strayed and Amy Tan are among the others who signed. The group also started a Twitter account, @WritersOnTrump, and the hashtag #WritersOnTrump. (Credit: Getty Images / Kenzo Tribouillard) (Credit: Getty Images / Kenzo Tribouillard)

Susan Sarandon In an interview with "The Young Turks" in January, actress Susan Sarandon compared Trump to a "drunk uncle at a wedding." She said she "can't even address him seriously," but what concerns her is that "he's made hatred and racism normal." She said she "can't believe for a second that America would actually make Donald Trump the president," and that many Republicans must be embarrassed by him. (Credit: Getty Images / Don Emmert) In an interview with "The Young Turks" in January, actress Susan Sarandon compared Trump to a "drunk uncle at a wedding." She said she "can't even address him seriously," but what concerns her is that "he's made hatred and racism normal." She said she "can't believe for a second that America would actually make Donald Trump the president," and that many Republicans must be embarrassed by him. (Credit: Getty Images / Don Emmert) (Credit: Getty Images / Don Emmert)

John Legend Singer-songwriter John Legend called Trump "racist" on Twitter after Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr. tweeted about the clashes between Trump supporters and protesters in Chicago. "Ha 5 students when asked why they were protesting couldn't even answer. The participation medal/micro aggression generation is pretty sad!," Trump Jr. tweeted. ".@DonaldJTrumpJr I think they were protesting your racist father. This isn't complicated," Legend wrote. After the exchange received media attention, Legend tweeted, "This is not controversial. This is not news. The sky is blue." (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) Singer-songwriter John Legend called Trump "racist" on Twitter after Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr. tweeted about the clashes between Trump supporters and protesters in Chicago. "Ha 5 students when asked why they were protesting couldn't even answer. The participation medal/micro aggression generation is pretty sad!," Trump Jr. tweeted. ".@DonaldJTrumpJr I think they were protesting your racist father. This isn't complicated," Legend wrote. After the exchange received media attention, Legend tweeted, "This is not controversial. This is not news. The sky is blue." (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)

Jack Black Appearing on the Australian "Today" show on March 14, actor Jack Black said he would choose anyone for president over Trump, even hip-hop artist Kanye West. "Listen, I'll take Kanye over Trump, anyone but Trump," he said. When asked what he thought of the prospects of Trump becoming president, Black said, "It's a scary proposition but I don't think that's really in the cards." "At the end of the day, you gotta believe that people are gonna vote for someone who's more levelheaded, and more responsible, maybe a little more intelligent," he said. "This guy's just a hot head and he's a billionaire, and how can you trust that he's not just going to be looking out for No. 1, as he always has?" (Credit: Getty Images / Brendon Thorne) Appearing on the Australian "Today" show on March 14, actor Jack Black said he would choose anyone for president over Trump, even hip-hop artist Kanye West. "Listen, I'll take Kanye over Trump, anyone but Trump," he said. When asked what he thought of the prospects of Trump becoming president, Black said, "It's a scary proposition but I don't think that's really in the cards." "At the end of the day, you gotta believe that people are gonna vote for someone who's more levelheaded, and more responsible, maybe a little more intelligent," he said. "This guy's just a hot head and he's a billionaire, and how can you trust that he's not just going to be looking out for No. 1, as he always has?" (Credit: Getty Images / Brendon Thorne) (Credit: Getty Images / Brendon Thorne)

Samuel L. Jackson Actor Samuel L. Jackson and Trump had a short Twitter feud in January over whether or not they had played golf together. Jackson said in an interview with Rhapsody Magazine that Trump had signed him up as a member of one of his golf clubs without his knowledge, and then sent him a bill. He also said he "would never say" he and Trump were "buddies," but they did play golf together. He added that Trump is an "interesting character," "more P.T. Barnum than politician" and that he is a better golfer than Trump because he doesn't cheat. Trump quickly responded on Twitter, denying that he even knew Jackson and said, "to best of my knowledge haven't played golf w/him." Jackson then posted a picture of the bill from Trump's golf club on Instagram, with the caption, "A bill from the guy that doesn't know me & never golfed with me! I'm gonna Block his a-- too!" (Credit: Getty Images / Brendon Thorne) Actor Samuel L. Jackson and Trump had a short Twitter feud in January over whether or not they had played golf together. Jackson said in an interview with Rhapsody Magazine that Trump had signed him up as a member of one of his golf clubs without his knowledge, and then sent him a bill. He also said he "would never say" he and Trump were "buddies," but they did play golf together. He added that Trump is an "interesting character," "more P.T. Barnum than politician" and that he is a better golfer than Trump because he doesn't cheat. Trump quickly responded on Twitter, denying that he even knew Jackson and said, "to best of my knowledge haven't played golf w/him." Jackson then posted a picture of the bill from Trump's golf club on Instagram, with the caption, "A bill from the guy that doesn't know me & never golfed with me! I'm gonna Block his a-- too!" (Credit: Getty Images / Brendon Thorne) (Credit: Getty Images / Brendon Thorne)

Chelsea Handler Comedian Chelsea Handler tweeted a picture of herself almost naked with "Trump is a butt hole" written on her body. "A germane tweet," she wrote on Twitter. "I mean this with the utmost disrespect." She also tweeted a picture of herself holding a Trump piñata and "trying to find a good tree" to hang it up in Aguascalientes, Mexico. (Credit: Getty Images / Frederick M. Brown) Comedian Chelsea Handler tweeted a picture of herself almost naked with "Trump is a butt hole" written on her body. "A germane tweet," she wrote on Twitter. "I mean this with the utmost disrespect." She also tweeted a picture of herself holding a Trump piñata and "trying to find a good tree" to hang it up in Aguascalientes, Mexico. (Credit: Getty Images / Frederick M. Brown) (Credit: Getty Images / Frederick M. Brown)

John Oliver Comedian John Oliver dedicated a 20-minute segment of "Last Week Tonight" to denouncing Trump. Oliver pointed out many of the discrepancies about Trump, refuting the reasons why people support him, including that he tells it like it is, his financial independence, his toughness and that he is a successful businessman. "I get that the character of Donald Trump is entertaining, that he says things that people want to hear, and I know his very name is powerful," he said. "The very name Trump is the cornerstone of his brand. If only there was a way to uncouple that magical word from the man he is." Oliver then revealed that one of Trump's ancestors had changed the family name from "Drumpf." "Stop and take a moment to imagine how you would feel if you just met a guy named Donald Drumpf, a litigious serial liar with a string of broken business ventures and the support of a former Klan leader he can't decide whether or not to condemn," Oliver said. He also created the hashtag #MakeDonaldDrumpfAgain and asked viewers to download a "Drumpfinator" Chrome extension that would replace the word Trump with Drumpf anywhere online. (Credit: Getty Images / Frederick M. Brown) Comedian John Oliver dedicated a 20-minute segment of "Last Week Tonight" to denouncing Trump. Oliver pointed out many of the discrepancies about Trump, refuting the reasons why people support him, including that he tells it like it is, his financial independence, his toughness and that he is a successful businessman. "I get that the character of Donald Trump is entertaining, that he says things that people want to hear, and I know his very name is powerful," he said. "The very name Trump is the cornerstone of his brand. If only there was a way to uncouple that magical word from the man he is." Oliver then revealed that one of Trump's ancestors had changed the family name from "Drumpf." "Stop and take a moment to imagine how you would feel if you just met a guy named Donald Drumpf, a litigious serial liar with a string of broken business ventures and the support of a former Klan leader he can't decide whether or not to condemn," Oliver said. He also created the hashtag #MakeDonaldDrumpfAgain and asked viewers to download a "Drumpfinator" Chrome extension that would replace the word Trump with Drumpf anywhere online. (Credit: Getty Images / Frederick M. Brown) (Credit: Getty Images / Frederick M. Brown)

Ben Stiller In an interview with ABC News (Australia) in January, actor Ben Stiller said he was surprised Trump's campaign has "gone on this long, with the rhetoric that he puts out there." He said Trump is "like the villain in a Naked Gun movie or something. I can't take him seriously, but some people are taking him seriously, which is the crazy thing." "I don't see it going all the way," he added. (Credit: Getty Images / Juan Naharro Gimenez) In an interview with ABC News (Australia) in January, actor Ben Stiller said he was surprised Trump's campaign has "gone on this long, with the rhetoric that he puts out there." He said Trump is "like the villain in a Naked Gun movie or something. I can't take him seriously, but some people are taking him seriously, which is the crazy thing." "I don't see it going all the way," he added. (Credit: Getty Images / Juan Naharro Gimenez) (Credit: Getty Images / Juan Naharro Gimenez)

J.K. Rowling "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling told her fans on Twitter that she thinks Trump is worse than Voldemort. "How horrible," she wrote, sharing an article about people comparing the presidential candidate to the villain. "Voldemort was nowhere near as bad." (Credit: Getty Images / Carl Court) "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling told her fans on Twitter that she thinks Trump is worse than Voldemort. "How horrible," she wrote, sharing an article about people comparing the presidential candidate to the villain. "Voldemort was nowhere near as bad." (Credit: Getty Images / Carl Court) (Credit: Getty Images / Carl Court)

Brandon Stanton The "Humans of New York" founder Brandon Stanton published an open letter to Trump on Facebook on March 14. In the letter, he called out Trump for sharing racist images and remarks on social media, encouraging violence at his rallies and claiming that "Islam hates us." "Over the last two years I have conducted extensive interviews with hundreds of Muslims, chosen at random, on the streets of Iran, Iraq, and Pakistan," Stanton wrote. "I've also interviewed hundreds of Syrian and Iraqi refugees across seven different countries. And I can confirm-- the hateful one is you." "You are not a 'unifier.' You are not 'presidential.' You are not a 'victim' of the very anger that you've joyfully inflamed for months," he wrote. "You are a man who has encouraged prejudice and violence in the pursuit of personal power." (Credit: Getty Images / Stan Honda) The "Humans of New York" founder Brandon Stanton published an open letter to Trump on Facebook on March 14. In the letter, he called out Trump for sharing racist images and remarks on social media, encouraging violence at his rallies and claiming that "Islam hates us." "Over the last two years I have conducted extensive interviews with hundreds of Muslims, chosen at random, on the streets of Iran, Iraq, and Pakistan," Stanton wrote. "I've also interviewed hundreds of Syrian and Iraqi refugees across seven different countries. And I can confirm-- the hateful one is you." "You are not a 'unifier.' You are not 'presidential.' You are not a 'victim' of the very anger that you've joyfully inflamed for months," he wrote. "You are a man who has encouraged prejudice and violence in the pursuit of personal power." (Credit: Getty Images / Stan Honda) (Credit: Getty Images / Stan Honda)

Eve Ensler Playwright and activist Eve Ensler wrote a column for The Guardian calling for people to unify against Trump. "Donald Trump is not a leader or a presidential candidate," she wrote. "He is an outcome, a viral manifestation of a serious malignant illness ... He is the outcome of the rich being able to buy anything, including our democracy ... He is the outcome of an insanely violent culture, increasingly unkind with more bullying, that normalizes cruelty, industrializes punishment and declares endless war on its own citizens." "He is not us," she said. "He is not all of us. He is not the best of us. He is not inevitable. Let us take Trump at his word. Let him be our Unifier." (Credit: Getty Images / Gustavo Caballero) Playwright and activist Eve Ensler wrote a column for The Guardian calling for people to unify against Trump. "Donald Trump is not a leader or a presidential candidate," she wrote. "He is an outcome, a viral manifestation of a serious malignant illness ... He is the outcome of the rich being able to buy anything, including our democracy ... He is the outcome of an insanely violent culture, increasingly unkind with more bullying, that normalizes cruelty, industrializes punishment and declares endless war on its own citizens." "He is not us," she said. "He is not all of us. He is not the best of us. He is not inevitable. Let us take Trump at his word. Let him be our Unifier." (Credit: Getty Images / Gustavo Caballero) (Credit: Getty Images / Gustavo Caballero)

Kerry Washington Kerry Washington is one among a number of celebrities who have joined the "Stop Hate, Dump Trump" campaign. "Join me + #EveEnsler, @harrybelafonte, @sandylocks, @MMFlint and @thandienewton to say enough #StopHateDumpTrump," she tweeted in January. (Credit: Getty Images for HBO / Vivien Killilea) Kerry Washington is one among a number of celebrities who have joined the "Stop Hate, Dump Trump" campaign. "Join me + #EveEnsler, @harrybelafonte, @sandylocks, @MMFlint and @thandienewton to say enough #StopHateDumpTrump," she tweeted in January. (Credit: Getty Images for HBO / Vivien Killilea) (Credit: Getty Images for HBO / Vivien Killilea)

George Clooney Actor George Clooney called Trump "a xenophobic fascist" in an interview with The Guardian, published on March 3. Calling Trump's proposition to ban Muslims from entering the United States "a massively stupid idea," Clooney said, "in election season, things go crazy, and the loudest voices are the furthest and most extreme." "He's just an opportunist," Clooney said of Trump. "Now he's a fascist; a xenophobic fascist." "You can count on Americans to do the right thing after they've exhausted all the other possibilities," he added. (Credit: Getty Images / Manuel Queimadelos Alonso) Actor George Clooney called Trump "a xenophobic fascist" in an interview with The Guardian, published on March 3. Calling Trump's proposition to ban Muslims from entering the United States "a massively stupid idea," Clooney said, "in election season, things go crazy, and the loudest voices are the furthest and most extreme." "He's just an opportunist," Clooney said of Trump. "Now he's a fascist; a xenophobic fascist." "You can count on Americans to do the right thing after they've exhausted all the other possibilities," he added. (Credit: Getty Images / Manuel Queimadelos Alonso) (Credit: Getty Images / Manuel Queimadelos Alonso)

Jennifer Lawrence In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in October, actress Jennifer Lawrence said, "If Donald Trump is president of the United States, it will be the end of the world." Her "Hunger Games" co-stars, Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson didn't argue. "It's a publicity stunt," Hutcherson said of Trump's presidential campaign at the time. "It can't be real." (Credit: Getty Images / Juan Naharro Gimenez) In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in October, actress Jennifer Lawrence said, "If Donald Trump is president of the United States, it will be the end of the world." Her "Hunger Games" co-stars, Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson didn't argue. "It's a publicity stunt," Hutcherson said of Trump's presidential campaign at the time. "It can't be real." (Credit: Getty Images / Juan Naharro Gimenez) (Credit: Getty Images / Juan Naharro Gimenez)

Louis C.K. In an email to his fans on March 5, comedian Louis C.K. wrote a lengthy plea for them to not vote for Donald Trump. "Please stop it with voting for Trump," he wrote. "It was funny for a little while. But the guy is Hitler." "If you are a true conservative," the email reads. "Don't vote for Trump. He is not one of you. He is one of him." "He's an insane bigot," he wrote. "He is dangerous." (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) In an email to his fans on March 5, comedian Louis C.K. wrote a lengthy plea for them to not vote for Donald Trump. "Please stop it with voting for Trump," he wrote. "It was funny for a little while. But the guy is Hitler." "If you are a true conservative," the email reads. "Don't vote for Trump. He is not one of you. He is one of him." "He's an insane bigot," he wrote. "He is dangerous." (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)

Russell Simmons Producer Russell Simmons wrote an open letter to Trump in December 2015, titled "To My Old Friend Donald Trump, Stop The Bulls---" Simmons wrote that Trump has been a friend and supporter of his, but "what's at stake is bigger than us." Simmons reminded Trump that he is the Chairman of The Foundation for Ethnic Understanding, "whose sole mission is to fight bigotry of all kinds." "My friends, both Muslims and Jews, are saying there are so many comparisons between your rap and Hitler's, and I cannot disagree with them, Donald," he wrote. Simmons also tweeted in March, "The campaign @realDonaldTrump is running is dangerous, racist and violent. This is not the man I've known for decades. He must be stopped." (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Producer Russell Simmons wrote an open letter to Trump in December 2015, titled "To My Old Friend Donald Trump, Stop The Bulls---" Simmons wrote that Trump has been a friend and supporter of his, but "what's at stake is bigger than us." Simmons reminded Trump that he is the Chairman of The Foundation for Ethnic Understanding, "whose sole mission is to fight bigotry of all kinds." "My friends, both Muslims and Jews, are saying there are so many comparisons between your rap and Hitler's, and I cannot disagree with them, Donald," he wrote. Simmons also tweeted in March, "The campaign @realDonaldTrump is running is dangerous, racist and violent. This is not the man I've known for decades. He must be stopped." (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

Shakira Singer Shakira also reacted to Donald Trump's comments about Mexican immigrants, tweeting, "This is a hateful and racist speech that attempts to divide a country that for years has promoted diversity and democracy!" "No one living in this century should stand behind so much ignorance," she wrote on Twitter. (Credit: Getty Images for Disney / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Singer Shakira also reacted to Donald Trump's comments about Mexican immigrants, tweeting, "This is a hateful and racist speech that attempts to divide a country that for years has promoted diversity and democracy!" "No one living in this century should stand behind so much ignorance," she wrote on Twitter. (Credit: Getty Images for Disney / Alberto E. Rodriguez) (Credit: Getty Images for Disney / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

Richard Gere In an interview with the Evening Standard, published in March, actor Richard Gere said Trump is "a guy who's obviously Mussolini." "He's finding villains everywhere and then telling people he'll get rid of them," Gere said. "We'll get rid of the Jews, the blacks. Anyone that we perceive as a problem, we'll get rid of. This is how it starts. Intelligent people aren't seeing this -- don't make the mistake of thinking it's just idiots who are backing Trump -- this kind of thinking is a slippery slope." (Credit: Getty Images / Juan Naharro Gimenez) In an interview with the Evening Standard, published in March, actor Richard Gere said Trump is "a guy who's obviously Mussolini." "He's finding villains everywhere and then telling people he'll get rid of them," Gere said. "We'll get rid of the Jews, the blacks. Anyone that we perceive as a problem, we'll get rid of. This is how it starts. Intelligent people aren't seeing this -- don't make the mistake of thinking it's just idiots who are backing Trump -- this kind of thinking is a slippery slope." (Credit: Getty Images / Juan Naharro Gimenez) (Credit: Getty Images / Juan Naharro Gimenez)

Rosie O’Donnell Actress and comedian Rosie O'Donnell and Trump have had a history of publicly denouncing each other, and it has continued throughout Trump's campaign. In an interview with EW, O'Donnell said Trump's campaign was "a nightmare." She also tweeted, "try explaining that 2 ur kids," after Trump responded to questions about calling women "fat pigs, dogs, slobs, disgusting animals," with "Only Rosie O'Donnell" in a Fox GOP debate in August. (Credit: Getty Images / Paul Zimmerman) Actress and comedian Rosie O'Donnell and Trump have had a history of publicly denouncing each other, and it has continued throughout Trump's campaign. In an interview with EW, O'Donnell said Trump's campaign was "a nightmare." She also tweeted, "try explaining that 2 ur kids," after Trump responded to questions about calling women "fat pigs, dogs, slobs, disgusting animals," with "Only Rosie O'Donnell" in a Fox GOP debate in August. (Credit: Getty Images / Paul Zimmerman) (Credit: Getty Images / Paul Zimmerman)

Bette Midler Singer Bette Midler drew attention when she tweeted a meme of Trump with a quote from the novel "Catch 22." "It was miraculous," the quote reads. "It was almost no trick at all, he saw, to turn vice into virtue and slander into truth, impotence into abstinence, arrogance into humility, plunder into philanthropy, thievery into honor, blasphemy into wisdom, brutality into patriotism, and sadism into justice. Anybody could do it; it required no brains at all. It merely required no character." The image of Trump with the quote originally appeared in the book "Slaughterhouse 90210." Midler has tweeted a number of times about the presidential candidate, and even criticized his supporters. ".@RealDonaldTrump gets close to the nomination. Now I see why we needed warnings on plastic bags telling us not to put them over our heads," she said on Twitter. (Credit: Getty Images / Robyn Beck) Singer Bette Midler drew attention when she tweeted a meme of Trump with a quote from the novel "Catch 22." "It was miraculous," the quote reads. "It was almost no trick at all, he saw, to turn vice into virtue and slander into truth, impotence into abstinence, arrogance into humility, plunder into philanthropy, thievery into honor, blasphemy into wisdom, brutality into patriotism, and sadism into justice. Anybody could do it; it required no brains at all. It merely required no character." The image of Trump with the quote originally appeared in the book "Slaughterhouse 90210." Midler has tweeted a number of times about the presidential candidate, and even criticized his supporters. ".@RealDonaldTrump gets close to the nomination. Now I see why we needed warnings on plastic bags telling us not to put them over our heads," she said on Twitter. (Credit: Getty Images / Robyn Beck) (Credit: Getty Images / Robyn Beck)