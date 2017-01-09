Ivanka Trump, the oldest daughter and second child of President-elect Donald Trump, has been described as her father's most influential adviser.

She introduced him when he announced his candidacy for president and at the Republican National Convention in July.

Ivanka takes after her father in many ways, pursuing her own business and holding a major role in the family company, but she has also made a name for herself. Here's a little more to know about the businesswoman.

She was born in 1981 Ivanka is the daughter of Trump and his first wife, Ivana, pictured with Ivanka in 1993 above. Ivanka was born in Manhattan on Oct. 30, 1981. She is the second oldest out of Trump's children, after Donald Trump Jr. (Credit: Newsday / Bruce Gilbert)

She was a model Ivanka had a brief modeling career when she was a teenager. She appeared on Seventeen magazine, her first magazine cover, in 1997. She appeared in other magazines, walked in fashion shows and appeared in ads, but ultimately modeling wasn't for her. "Modeling was not an endgame for me," she told Marie Claire in 2007. "I didn't particularly enjoy the act of it." (Credit: Getty Images / Evan Agostini; Peter Kramer)

She graduated from the same school as her father Ivanka attended Georgetown University for two years, but transferred to the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, which is also where her brother Donald Jr. and her father went. She graduated summa cum laude with a degree in economics. Her first job out of school was working for real estate developer Bruce Ratner at Forest City Enterprises, but she only stayed for a year before going to work with her father. (Credit: Getty Images / Dominick Reuter)

She is an executive vice president of the family business Ivanka is an executive vice president of the Trump Organization, along with her brothers Donald Jr. and Eric. She joined the company in 2005. According to a 2013 Forbes article, she specializes in acquisitions and design of the company's buildings, but her role stretches well beyond that. "Ivanka was always a natural-born dealmaker," Donald Trump is quoted saying in the article. "But she's become a very good builder and manager." She was praised at the time for leading the deals for two major projects, the Doral Resort & Spa in Miami and the renovation of the Old Post Office Pavilion in Washington, D.C. (Credit: Getty Images / Frederick M. Brown)

She won't have a formal role in the administration Ivanka and her brothers won't have formal roles in their father's administration, but there is speculation about what their influence will be. The three were appointed to the transition team and have been advisers throughout the campaign. There are also conflict-of-interest concerns about the three taking over the Trump Organization when their father becomes president. Donald Trump has called the transfer a blind trust, but in order for it to be a blind trust, the new owners would need to be independent outsiders, not family members, and the assets of the company couldn't be known to Trump, which isn't the case. (Credit: Getty Images / Win McNamee)

She is married to Jared Kushner Ivanka married real estate developer Jared Kushner in 2009. They have three children, Arabella, Joseph and Theodore. Kushner, who also owns the New York Observer, became a close political adviser to Donald Trump during his presidential campaign. He has been named senior adviser to the president despite concerns about the legality of him joining Trump's administration. (Credit: Getty Images / Brian Marcus / Fred Marcus Photography; Mandel Ngan)

She has her own fashion company Ivanka founded her own fine jewelry line and fashion collection. The company began as jewelry for professional women and then expanded to including apparel, fragrances, sunglasses and other accessories. It also started a "Women Who Work" campaign, which offers advice and shares experiences of professional women. The company received some criticism for promoting its products after Ivanka was seen wearing one of the jewelry line's bracelets during a "60 Minutes" interview with her father and after she wore one of the company's dresses to the Republican National Convention. (Credit: Getty Images for Lord & Taylor / Jemal Countess)

She converted to Judaism Before Ivanka and Jared Kushner, who has an Orthodox Jewish background, could get engaged, Ivanka had to convert to Judaism. She was raised Presbyterian. "It's been such a great life decision for me," she said in a 2015 interview with Vogue. "I really find that with Judaism, it creates an amazing blueprint for family connectivity." (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla)