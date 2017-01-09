Ivanka Trump is considered a close adviser to

Ivanka Trump is considered a close adviser to her father. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

Comments

More like this

Donald Trump Jr. is the Republican presidential What to know about Donald Trump Jr. Barron Trump, sandwiched between his parents, president-elect Donald Get to know Barron Trump, the president-elect's 5th child Donald Trump, after just being elected president of Trump's family tree: Meet the new first family

Comments