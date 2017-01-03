The 115th Congress will convene for the first time on Jan. 3, 2017. While it will be the most racially diverse Congress in history, it is still primarily white and male.

Here's a look at the makeup of the 115th Congress -- according to data collected by Roll Call -- and the leaders in both the House and the Senate.

House of Representatives

Parties: Republican: 241; Democrat: 194; Independent: 0

Gender: Men: 248; Women: 83

Race: White: 339; Black: 46; Hispanic: 33; Asian: 10; Other: 3

Senate

Parties: Republican: 52; Democrat: 46; Independent: 2

Gender: Men: 78; Women: 21

Race: White: 90; Black: 3; Hispanic: 4; Asian: 3

Speaker of the House: Paul Ryan House Speaker Paul Ryan, a representative from Wisconsin, has served in Congress since 1999. He was first elected speaker of the House in 2015 after former Speaker John Boehner retired, and he is expected to be re-elected by the new Congress in January. (Credit: Getty Images / Zach Gibson) House Speaker Paul Ryan, a representative from Wisconsin, has served in Congress since 1999. He was first elected speaker of the House in 2015 after former Speaker John Boehner retired, and he is expected to be re-elected by the new Congress in January. (Credit: Getty Images / Zach Gibson)

House majority leader: Kevin McCarthy Rep. Kevin McCarthy, of California, seen on Oct. 8, 2015, has served in Congress since 2007. He became majority leader of the House in 2014 and was re-elected following the 2016 elections. (Credit: Getty Images / Mark Wilson) Rep. Kevin McCarthy, of California, seen on Oct. 8, 2015, has served in Congress since 2007. He became majority leader of the House in 2014 and was re-elected following the 2016 elections. (Credit: Getty Images / Mark Wilson)

House minority leader: Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi, seen on May 19, 2016, is a representative of California. She has served as the Democratic leader, or minority leader in the House, since 2011. Pelosi was speaker of the House between 2007 to 2011, becoming the first woman to hold the position. (Credit: Getty Images / Mark Wilson) Nancy Pelosi, seen on May 19, 2016, is a representative of California. She has served as the Democratic leader, or minority leader in the House, since 2011. Pelosi was speaker of the House between 2007 to 2011, becoming the first woman to hold the position. (Credit: Getty Images / Mark Wilson)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Senate President: Joe Biden until Jan. 20 Vice President Joe Biden will continue to serve as the president of the Senate until Jan. 20 when Vice President-elect Mike Pence is sworn in. Pence has served as the governor of Indiana since 2013, and he was a representative in the House between 2001 and 2013. (Credit: Getty Images / Mark Wilson) Vice President Joe Biden will continue to serve as the president of the Senate until Jan. 20 when Vice President-elect Mike Pence is sworn in. Pence has served as the governor of Indiana since 2013, and he was a representative in the House between 2001 and 2013. (Credit: Getty Images / Mark Wilson)

Senate majority leader: Mitch McConnell Mitch McConnell has served as a senator from Kentucky since 1985. He is the longest-serving senator from the state. He became the Senate majority leader in 2015. (Credit: Getty Images / Mark Wilson) Mitch McConnell has served as a senator from Kentucky since 1985. He is the longest-serving senator from the state. He became the Senate majority leader in 2015. (Credit: Getty Images / Mark Wilson)