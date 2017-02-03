Nordstrom Inc won't be selling new Ivanka Trump merchandise, according to multiple reports.

The department store said Thursday it will not buy the new season of the Ivanka Trump brand, but some inventory may remain.

“Each year we cut about 10 percent and refresh our assortment with about the same amount,” a spokesperson told The Seattle Times. “In this case, based on the brand’s performance, we’ve decided not to buy it for this season.”

As of Friday morning, Ivanka Trump was no longer a listed brand on Nordstrom's website. There are also only four items, all shoes, available for sale.

Nordstrom is among the stores that the #GrabYourWallet campaign has asked people to boycott because they sell Trump brands. The campaign began after the leaked tapes of Donald Trump’s lewd remarks about women.

Big news everyone. You did this. I am in awe. https://t.co/q9vwmyfpbn — Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) February 2, 2017

The founders said “they could no longer in good conscience shop at retailers that do business with the Trump family.”

Nordstrom remains on the list as of Feb. 3, but the campaign said it will be taken off “once the small handful of remaining items are no longer for sale.”

The co-founder of #GrabYourWallet tweeted that she was "in awe" about the news.

An Ivanka Trump brand spokesperson declined to comment.

With Reuters