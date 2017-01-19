President-elect Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, arrive

President-elect Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, arrive at an inauguration concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Mandel Ngan)

Comments

More like this

Chrisette Michele is one of several performers slated Here's who's performing for Trump's inauguration New York City businesses will offer Inauguration Day Inauguration Day events and deals

Comments