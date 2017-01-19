Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, but the inauguration festivities began a day earlier with a welcome concert.

Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down and Lee Greenwood were among the artists who took the stage outside of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., to celebrate Trump ahead of his inauguration.

Scroll down for photos from Trump's inauguration celebrations and more.

"Trump" flags fly on top of a merchandise stand on North Capitol Street with the U.S. Capitol in the background on Jan. 19, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer) "Trump" flags fly on top of a merchandise stand on North Capitol Street with the U.S. Capitol in the background on Jan. 19, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer)

Members of the Everett High School marching band, from Lansing, Michigan, walk away from the stage after performing at the Voices for the People inaugural event on Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Credit: Getty Images / Mario Tama) Members of the Everett High School marching band, from Lansing, Michigan, walk away from the stage after performing at the Voices for the People inaugural event on Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Credit: Getty Images / Mario Tama)

Women wear hats colored in red, white and blue near the Voices for the People inaugural event on Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Credit: Getty Images / Mario Tama) Women wear hats colored in red, white and blue near the Voices for the People inaugural event on Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Credit: Getty Images / Mario Tama)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

A choir band performs at the Voices for the People inaugural event on Jan. 19, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Credit: Getty Images / Mario Tama) A choir band performs at the Voices for the People inaugural event on Jan. 19, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Credit: Getty Images / Mario Tama)

Members of the band from Madawaska middle and high schools in Maine walk after performing at the Voices for the People inaugural event on Jan. 19, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Credit: Getty Images / Mario Tama) Members of the band from Madawaska middle and high schools in Maine walk after performing at the Voices for the People inaugural event on Jan. 19, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Credit: Getty Images / Mario Tama)

A child holds a "Trump" flag on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer) A child holds a "Trump" flag on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer)

President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on Jan. 19, 2017, in Arlington, Virginia. (Credit: Getty Images / Pool - Chris Kleponis) President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on Jan. 19, 2017, in Arlington, Virginia. (Credit: Getty Images / Pool - Chris Kleponis)

Melania Trump and other family members watch as President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence take part in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Mandel Ngna) Melania Trump and other family members watch as President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence take part in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Mandel Ngna)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence take part in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Mandel Ngan) President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence take part in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Mandel Ngan)