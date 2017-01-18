Amy Schumer and Olivia Wilde plan to attend

Amy Schumer and Olivia Wilde plan to attend the Women's March on Washington on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, one day after Trump's inauguration. (Credit: Getty Images / Frederick M. Brown)

Comments

More like this

Donald Trump's inauguration will be on Jan. 20, What to know about Inauguration Day Former President George H.W. Bush was hospitalized after George H.W. Bush hospitalized in Houston Parts of a woman's body were found Tuesday, Source: More body parts found at Bronx trash facility

Comments