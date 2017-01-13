President-elect Donald Trump is not only a native New Yorker, but a real estate mogul with buildings all over the city.

Indeed, New Yorkers seeking an atmosphere free of Trump’s name would have to make a serious effort, as many of the real estate titan's properties have become staples in the Manhattan skyline.

Here's a list of all the buildings and areas owned by the Trump Organization in New York City, just in case you missed the giant "TRUMP" stamp on some of them.

Trump International Hotel & Tower As with most Trump Organization buildings, it's difficult not to notice who owns this one. Located at 1 Central Park West, Trump International Hotel & Tower overlooks the iconic park and offers guest rooms, suites and meeting rooms as well as a restaurant. Sunday, Jan. 20, 2017, marks the 20th anniversary of the building's opening. (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Kim) As with most Trump Organization buildings, it's difficult not to notice who owns this one. Located at 1 Central Park West, Trump International Hotel & Tower overlooks the iconic park and offers guest rooms, suites and meeting rooms as well as a restaurant. Sunday, Jan. 20, 2017, marks the 20th anniversary of the building's opening. (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Kim)

1290 Avenue of the Americas Trump's 1290 Avenue of the Americas is an entire block of midtown office spaces between 51st and 52nd streets that offers sweeping views of Central Park and the city skyline. (Credit: Google Maps ) Trump's 1290 Avenue of the Americas is an entire block of midtown office spaces between 51st and 52nd streets that offers sweeping views of Central Park and the city skyline. (Credit: Google Maps )

Trump Building at 40 Wall St. Currently known as the Trump Building, 40 Wall St. has a rich history in New York City's Financial District. As a competitor for "World's Tallest Building" when it was completed in 1930, it held the title for one month. It currently stands as the 12th tallest building in the city and was designated a landmark in 1998. It features 1.3 million square feet of office space distributed over 72 stories. (Credit: C R via Flickr (CC BY-SA)) Currently known as the Trump Building, 40 Wall St. has a rich history in New York City's Financial District. As a competitor for "World's Tallest Building" when it was completed in 1930, it held the title for one month. It currently stands as the 12th tallest building in the city and was designated a landmark in 1998. It features 1.3 million square feet of office space distributed over 72 stories. (Credit: C R via Flickr (CC BY-SA))

Trump World Tower Located at 845 United Nations Plaza No. 37-B in Turtle Bay, Trump World Tower is 90 stories of glitz and glamour situated near the United Nations building. (Credit: Linda Rosier) Located at 845 United Nations Plaza No. 37-B in Turtle Bay, Trump World Tower is 90 stories of glitz and glamour situated near the United Nations building. (Credit: Linda Rosier)

Trump Tower At 68 stories, Trump Tower at 721 Fifth Ave. is the 65th tallest building in the city, and was the tallest all-glass building in Manhattan when first completed in 1983. The building gained even more notoriety as Trump's campaign headquarters. Since winning the election, Trump has been conducting his transition operations inside the building. Trump Tower is composed of offices, luxury condominiums, and, of course, a Trump Bar and Trump Grille. (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer) At 68 stories, Trump Tower at 721 Fifth Ave. is the 65th tallest building in the city, and was the tallest all-glass building in Manhattan when first completed in 1983. The building gained even more notoriety as Trump's campaign headquarters. Since winning the election, Trump has been conducting his transition operations inside the building. Trump Tower is composed of offices, luxury condominiums, and, of course, a Trump Bar and Trump Grille. (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer)

Trump SoHo If you didn't think the Trump Organization had made it to lower Manhattan, think again. Trump SoHo was completed in 2010, despite some early opposition from the Greenwich Village Society for Historic Preservation. The building is 46 stories tall and is located at 246 Spring St. (Credit: Trump SoHo) If you didn't think the Trump Organization had made it to lower Manhattan, think again. Trump SoHo was completed in 2010, despite some early opposition from the Greenwich Village Society for Historic Preservation. The building is 46 stories tall and is located at 246 Spring St. (Credit: Trump SoHo)

Trump Park Avenue Cementing the organization's foothold on the Upper East Side, Trump Park Avenue, located at 502 Park Ave., holds nothing back as it boasts 35 floors of fancy living. (Credit: Google Maps) Cementing the organization's foothold on the Upper East Side, Trump Park Avenue, located at 502 Park Ave., holds nothing back as it boasts 35 floors of fancy living. (Credit: Google Maps)

Wollman Rink in Central Park Originally purchased and renovated by Trump in 1986, the Wollman Rink in Central Park is still currently co-owned by the Trump Organization, displaying the organization's name on the side of the rink as well as on the rink's Zamboni machine. (Credit: Aaron Zebrook) Originally purchased and renovated by Trump in 1986, the Wollman Rink in Central Park is still currently co-owned by the Trump Organization, displaying the organization's name on the side of the rink as well as on the rink's Zamboni machine. (Credit: Aaron Zebrook)

Trump Parc and Trump Parc East Yet another Central Park sweet spot, Trump Parc and Trump Parc East are luxury residential buildings that sit along Central Park South at Sixth Avenue, offering breathtaking views of the iconic park. (Credit: Google Maps ) Yet another Central Park sweet spot, Trump Parc and Trump Parc East are luxury residential buildings that sit along Central Park South at Sixth Avenue, offering breathtaking views of the iconic park. (Credit: Google Maps )

Trump Palace Located on the Upper East Side at 200 E. 69th St., Trump Palace serves as yet another luxury condominium building, and has become an iconic addition to the Manhattan skyline. (Credit: Google Maps ) Located on the Upper East Side at 200 E. 69th St., Trump Palace serves as yet another luxury condominium building, and has become an iconic addition to the Manhattan skyline. (Credit: Google Maps )