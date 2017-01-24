New York City rent prices saw slower than

New York City rent prices saw slower than normal growth in 2016, a new report says. Above, a sign advertises an apartment for rent along a row of brownstones in Fort Greene, Brooklyn on June 24, 2016. (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer)

Comments

More like this

Woodhaven is a quiet, suburban neighborhood in Queens Overcrowding a concern as Woodhaven grows in popularity TriBeCa is family-friendly but one of the most TriBeCa: A quiet nabe that comes with a steep price Bed-Stuy real estate is booming as more are Bed-Stuy remains a diverse community amid real estate boom

Comments