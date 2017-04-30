There’s never been a better time to visit Montreal.

The Quebec city, which has a French-speaking population, marks its 375th anniversary in 2017, with festivals and events planned throughout the year, including the illumination of the Jacques Cartier Bridge starting May 17.

Beyond the celebrations, spring is an ideal time for a holiday as the city shakes off the cold and comes alive, with outdoor restaurant seating, street fairs and kayaking on Lachine Canal.

If you’re looking to explore, here’s a guide to Montreal’s neighborhoods — all vibrant, but each with its own personality.

Old Montreal: The charming cobblestone streets are lined with art galleries, boutiques and plenty of places to eat and drink. Don’t miss treasures like the historic, 17th-century Notre-Dame Basilica (admission about $4/ages 18 and up, $3/ages 7-17, FREE ages 6 and under; 110 Notre-Dame St. W., basiliquenotredame.ca) and Pointe-a-Calliere, a museum that explores the archaeology and history of Montreal (admission about $15/adults, $13/seniors, $9.50/students, $7/ages 13-17, $6/ages 5-12, FREE ages 4 and under; 350 Place Royale, pacmusee.qc.ca).

Downtown: The cultural hub boasts a theater district, symphony hall, Gothic churches and museums — including the prominent Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (admission for major exhibitions about $17/adults, $11/ages 13-30, FREE ages 12 and under; 1380 Sherbrooke St. W., mbam.qc.ca).

Mile End: With its bookstores, cafes and murals, the artistic neighborhood draws comparisons to hip Williamsburg in Brooklyn.

Plateau Mont-Royal: Colorful houses with outdoor staircases, vintage boutiques, restaurants and coffee shops can be found throughout this bohemian neighborhood.

Outremont: This is mega-mansion territory; also find parks and upscale shopping throughout the residential borough.