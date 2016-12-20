There's always so much to do in NYC.

But you already knew that.

Of your many, many options, here are our picks.

Darlene Love (Dec. 23) Famed singer Darlene Love is taking the stage at B.B. King's Blues Club & Grill to perform hits through the decades. 237 W. 42nd St., Manhattan, 8 p.m., $42 to $85, ticketmaster.com (Credit: Getty Images / Jared Wickerham / Stringer) Famed singer Darlene Love is taking the stage at B.B. King's Blues Club & Grill to perform hits through the decades. 237 W. 42nd St., Manhattan, 8 p.m., $42 to $85, ticketmaster.com (Credit: Getty Images / Jared Wickerham / Stringer)

Holiday Happy Hour (Nov. 30 to Dec. 28) Get festive at Eataly Downtown's weekly Holiday Happy Hour. Head to La Piazza to enjoy a complimentary Franciacorta sparkling wine with every purchase of a meat or cheese plate. Eataly Downtown, 101 Liberty St., Manhattan, Wednesdays, 6 to 9 p.m., eataly.com (Credit: Franciacorta) Get festive at Eataly Downtown's weekly Holiday Happy Hour. Head to La Piazza to enjoy a complimentary Franciacorta sparkling wine with every purchase of a meat or cheese plate. Eataly Downtown, 101 Liberty St., Manhattan, Wednesdays, 6 to 9 p.m., eataly.com (Credit: Franciacorta)

Alexander Hamilton: Striver, Statesman, Scoundrel (through Dec. 31) Can't get enough of Hamilton? Check out the New York Public Library's exhibition to learn more about the "ten-dollar founding father without a father." See Alexander Hamilton's draft of President George Washington's farewell address, Aug. 10, 1796, and more of the NYPL's holdings to catch a glimpse into Hamilton's history. New York Public Library, Stephen A. Schwarzman Building, 476 Fifth Ave., nypl.org (Credit: Library of Congress) Can't get enough of Hamilton? Check out the New York Public Library's exhibition to learn more about the "ten-dollar founding father without a father." See Alexander Hamilton's draft of President George Washington's farewell address, Aug. 10, 1796, and more of the NYPL's holdings to catch a glimpse into Hamilton's history. New York Public Library, Stephen A. Schwarzman Building, 476 Fifth Ave., nypl.org (Credit: Library of Congress)

Radio City Christmas Spectacular (Nov. 11-Jan. 2) Nothing says "Christmas in New York" quite like the Radio City Christmas Spectacular. Complete with the world-famous Rockettes and plenty of holiday cheer, this event is a family favorite. Radio City Music Hall, 1260 Ave. of the Americas, Manhattan, showtimes vary, $39.25 to $269, rockettes.com/christmas (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer ) Nothing says "Christmas in New York" quite like the Radio City Christmas Spectacular. Complete with the world-famous Rockettes and plenty of holiday cheer, this event is a family favorite. Radio City Music Hall, 1260 Ave. of the Americas, Manhattan, showtimes vary, $39.25 to $269, rockettes.com/christmas (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer )

Illuminating 'Moonlight' (Jan. 4 to 9) The Film Society of Lincoln Center is hosting special screenings of films selected by "Moonlight" director Barry Jenkins (pictured). The films represent queer, black and international cinema, and include some of Jenkins' own works, from "Moonlight" to his student film "My Josephine." Jenkins will make Q&A appearances at some of the screenings, and the "Moonlight" showing will feature a conversation with the director. Tickets go on sale on Dec. 21. 70 Lincoln Center Plaza, Manhattan, for showtimes visit filmlinc.org (Credit: Getty Images / Robin Marchant / Stringer) The Film Society of Lincoln Center is hosting special screenings of films selected by "Moonlight" director Barry Jenkins (pictured). The films represent queer, black and international cinema, and include some of Jenkins' own works, from "Moonlight" to his student film "My Josephine." Jenkins will make Q&A appearances at some of the screenings, and the "Moonlight" showing will feature a conversation with the director. Tickets go on sale on Dec. 21. 70 Lincoln Center Plaza, Manhattan, for showtimes visit filmlinc.org (Credit: Getty Images / Robin Marchant / Stringer)

'Drake versus Kanye' DJ performance (Jan. 6) Listen to hits from Kanye West and Drake, as DJs pay tribute to two of your favorite artists. Hear hits like "Waves," "One Dance" and more at the event at Music Hall of Williamsburg. 66 N. Sixth St., Brooklyn, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., $15, facebook.com/events (Credit: Getty Images) Listen to hits from Kanye West and Drake, as DJs pay tribute to two of your favorite artists. Hear hits like "Waves," "One Dance" and more at the event at Music Hall of Williamsburg. 66 N. Sixth St., Brooklyn, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., $15, facebook.com/events (Credit: Getty Images)

Kai Althoff: and then leave me to the common swifts (through Jan. 22) German artist Kai Althoff is presenting his first major exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art, with approximately 200 works comprised of media including paintings, sculptures, collages and photographs. Althoff himself designed the exhibit in MoMA, creating an immersive space for museum attendees. Museum of Modern Art, 11 W. 53rd St., Manhattan, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (open until 8 p.m. on Fridays), $14 to $25, moma.org (Credit: Kai Althoff, Untitled, 2016. Pencil and colored pencil on paper. 17 x 14”) German artist Kai Althoff is presenting his first major exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art, with approximately 200 works comprised of media including paintings, sculptures, collages and photographs. Althoff himself designed the exhibit in MoMA, creating an immersive space for museum attendees. Museum of Modern Art, 11 W. 53rd St., Manhattan, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (open until 8 p.m. on Fridays), $14 to $25, moma.org (Credit: Kai Althoff, Untitled, 2016. Pencil and colored pencil on paper. 17 x 14”)

Alexandra Bachzetsis’s 'Massacre: Variations on a Theme' (Jan. 17 to 31) Choreographer and visual artist Alexandra Bachzetsis' video installation, "Massacre: Variations on a Theme," will be on display at the Museum of Modern Art. The installation consists of three dancers performing a combination of styles, with inspiration from Dada and surrealist works. Live performances ($12) of the work will take place on Jan. 24, 25, 27 and 28 in the Donald B. and Catherine C. Marron Atrium. 11 W. 53rd St., Manhattan, moma.org (Credit: Alexandra Bachzetsis, "Massacre: Variations on a Theme," 2016. Photo: Sotiris Vassiliou ) Choreographer and visual artist Alexandra Bachzetsis' video installation, "Massacre: Variations on a Theme," will be on display at the Museum of Modern Art. The installation consists of three dancers performing a combination of styles, with inspiration from Dada and surrealist works. Live performances ($12) of the work will take place on Jan. 24, 25, 27 and 28 in the Donald B. and Catherine C. Marron Atrium. 11 W. 53rd St., Manhattan, moma.org (Credit: Alexandra Bachzetsis, "Massacre: Variations on a Theme," 2016. Photo: Sotiris Vassiliou )

'Dreamlands: Immersive Cinema and Art, 1905-2016' at The Whitney (through Feb. 5) The Whitney's 18,000-square-foot exhibition, "Dreamlands: Immersive Cinema and Art, 1905-2016," consists of light, video and music installations. Pictured is Hito Steyerl's immersive piece, "Factory of the Sun." 99 Ganesvoort St., Manhattan, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday to Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., $22 to $25, whitney.org (Credit: Dana Reszutek) The Whitney's 18,000-square-foot exhibition, "Dreamlands: Immersive Cinema and Art, 1905-2016," consists of light, video and music installations. Pictured is Hito Steyerl's immersive piece, "Factory of the Sun." 99 Ganesvoort St., Manhattan, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday to Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., $22 to $25, whitney.org (Credit: Dana Reszutek)

Masterworks: Unpacking Fashion (Nov. 18-Feb. 5) The Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's fall exhibition will focus on some of the most iconic items of fashion collected by the museum from the last decade. Explore approximately 60 of these "masterworks," and learn about how each item of apparel made its individual mark in fashion. The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Anna Wintour Costume Center, 1000 Fifth Ave., Manhattan, Sunday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; $12 to $25, metmuseum.org (Credit: Raf Simons for House of Dior, Autumn 2014; Viktor & Rolf, Spring 2010) The Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's fall exhibition will focus on some of the most iconic items of fashion collected by the museum from the last decade. Explore approximately 60 of these "masterworks," and learn about how each item of apparel made its individual mark in fashion. The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Anna Wintour Costume Center, 1000 Fifth Ave., Manhattan, Sunday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; $12 to $25, metmuseum.org (Credit: Raf Simons for House of Dior, Autumn 2014; Viktor & Rolf, Spring 2010)

'Night Fever: New York Disco 1977-1979' (Nov. 18 to Feb. 19) Explore the world of disco through this exhibit showcasing photographer Bill Bernstein's stills of the late '70s in New York City and featuring images of Studio 54, Paradise Garage and more. Attendees can also immerse themselves in disco culture with the exhibit's pop-up dance party, featuring disco-era DJs and retro cocktails. Museum of Sex, 233 Fifth Ave., Manhattan, free, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m Sunday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, museumofsex.com (Credit: Bill Bernstein) Explore the world of disco through this exhibit showcasing photographer Bill Bernstein's stills of the late '70s in New York City and featuring images of Studio 54, Paradise Garage and more. Attendees can also immerse themselves in disco culture with the exhibit's pop-up dance party, featuring disco-era DJs and retro cocktails. Museum of Sex, 233 Fifth Ave., Manhattan, free, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m Sunday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, museumofsex.com (Credit: Bill Bernstein)

MPA: Red in View (Nov. 11-Feb. 27) Artist MPA uses his latest exhibition to explore Mars as a potential place of relocation and resource for those on Earth. The exhibition also presents ideas of patriarchy, militarism and colonization through MPA's works. First, the Whitney will host these works in the first-floor gallery. Then, MPA and artists Malin Arnell and Amapola Prada will put on a 10-day, 24-hour performance during which they'll create a Mars-like settlement. Credit: MPA (b. 1980), Entrance, 2014-2016 (left). Pigmented inkjet print mounted on mat board and painted wood, 7 x 7 in. (17.8 x 17.8 cm). Courtesy of the artist and Higher Pictures. Surrender, 2014-2016 (right). Pigmented inkjet print mounted on mat board and painted wood, 7 x 7 in. (17.8 x 17.8 cm). Courtesy of the artist and Higher Pictures Artist MPA uses his latest exhibition to explore Mars as a potential place of relocation and resource for those on Earth. The exhibition also presents ideas of patriarchy, militarism and colonization through MPA's works. First, the Whitney will host these works in the first-floor gallery. Then, MPA and artists Malin Arnell and Amapola Prada will put on a 10-day, 24-hour performance during which they'll create a Mars-like settlement. Credit: MPA (b. 1980), Entrance, 2014-2016 (left). Pigmented inkjet print mounted on mat board and painted wood, 7 x 7 in. (17.8 x 17.8 cm). Courtesy of the artist and Higher Pictures. Surrender, 2014-2016 (right). Pigmented inkjet print mounted on mat board and painted wood, 7 x 7 in. (17.8 x 17.8 cm). Courtesy of the artist and Higher Pictures

'Quiet Mornings' at MoMA (Jan. 4, Feb. 1, March 1) The Museum of Modern Art is hosting special early morning hours to a limited number of guests for a quiet gallery experience. Attendees can peruse MoMA's collection and select special exhibits, as well as participate in a guided meditation session. 11 W. 53rd St., Manhattan, 7-9:30 a.m., $12, moma.org (Credit: Getty Images / Mario Tama) The Museum of Modern Art is hosting special early morning hours to a limited number of guests for a quiet gallery experience. Attendees can peruse MoMA's collection and select special exhibits, as well as participate in a guided meditation session. 11 W. 53rd St., Manhattan, 7-9:30 a.m., $12, moma.org (Credit: Getty Images / Mario Tama)

The Rolling Stones' 'Exhibitionism' (through March 12) Immerse yourself in the history of The Rolling Stones in this interactive exhibit, which features memorabilia, art and a replica of the band's first flat in London's Chelsea neighborhood. Industria, 775 Washington St., Manhattan, times based on ticket, $37, stonesexhibitionism.com (Credit: Courtesy of The Rolling Stones) Immerse yourself in the history of The Rolling Stones in this interactive exhibit, which features memorabilia, art and a replica of the band's first flat in London's Chelsea neighborhood. Industria, 775 Washington St., Manhattan, times based on ticket, $37, stonesexhibitionism.com (Credit: Courtesy of The Rolling Stones)

Martin Scorsese exhibition (Dec. 11 to April 23) The Museum of the Moving Image is celebrating one of New York's finest, Martin Scorsese, with an exhibition dedicated to the film director's works. The exhibition will include film prints, restored versions of Scorsese's movies and personal objects from his childhood. Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Ave., Queens, Wednesday to Thursday, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Friday, 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m., weekends, 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m., $15, movingimage.us/exhibitions (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard ) The Museum of the Moving Image is celebrating one of New York's finest, Martin Scorsese, with an exhibition dedicated to the film director's works. The exhibition will include film prints, restored versions of Scorsese's movies and personal objects from his childhood. Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Ave., Queens, Wednesday to Thursday, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Friday, 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m., weekends, 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m., $15, movingimage.us/exhibitions (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard )

Two Door Cinema Club (May 1) After a rained-out performance at the 2016 Gov Ball and a surprise show in Brooklyn, Two Door Cinema Club is returning to Kings County for a show at Brooklyn Steel. The band will be performing tunes from its latest album, "Gameshow," and more. Brooklyn Steel, 319 Frost St., 7 p.m., $42, axs.com (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) After a rained-out performance at the 2016 Gov Ball and a surprise show in Brooklyn, Two Door Cinema Club is returning to Kings County for a show at Brooklyn Steel. The band will be performing tunes from its latest album, "Gameshow," and more. Brooklyn Steel, 319 Frost St., 7 p.m., $42, axs.com (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)