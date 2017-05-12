Bookstores are a dying breed in NYC. While a great new one pops up every so often, independent bookstores like the formerly beloved St. Mark's Bookshop have been forced to shutter thanks to rising rents and the popularity of things like e-readers and online mega retailers.

While ordering your next good read from a major dot-com with overnight shipping may be easy, nothing replaces the experience of picking out a book from a physical shelf.

Check out some of NYC's thriving independent bookstores for reading recommendations, literary events and awesome community spaces.