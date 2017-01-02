Something about winter calls for a romantic getaway.

Sure, Valentine’s Day falls in the dead of the season, prompting coupley plans. But exploring a wintry landscape together, curling up by a fire or holing up in a hotel and ordering room service have enough of a lure on their own, no matter the holiday.

If you’re looking for a trip for you and yours in the coming weeks, here are a few recommendations on where to stay — and what to do once you get there.

For the dog parents: North Branch Inn This renovated 19th-century, nine-room inn is a cozy draw in the quaint western Catskills town. Catch up on reading near the fireplace in the library, have a friendly competition at the two-lane wooden bowling alley, sip on local cider at the bar, get pampered at the spa at the nearby sister property The Arnold House, go antiquing in the surrounding towns or visit one of the breweries and distilleries in the area. And you don't have to leave your pooch at home, as the inn is pet-friendly (for a $25 nightly fee). northbranchinn.com (Credit: North Branch Inn) This renovated 19th-century, nine-room inn is a cozy draw in the quaint western Catskills town. Catch up on reading near the fireplace in the library, have a friendly competition at the two-lane wooden bowling alley, sip on local cider at the bar, get pampered at the spa at the nearby sister property The Arnold House, go antiquing in the surrounding towns or visit one of the breweries and distilleries in the area. And you don't have to leave your pooch at home, as the inn is pet-friendly (for a $25 nightly fee). northbranchinn.com (Credit: North Branch Inn)

For the culture seekers: The Roundhouse This Hudson Valley property overlooks a waterfall, so it already screams romance. The family-owned boutique hotel, in the hip town of Beacon, N.Y., recently expanded to 41 rooms across two properties. Its newly-relaunched on-site restaurant also celebrates local ingredients and nose-to-tail cooking. Hit up the contemporary art museum Dia:Beacon and explore the town's local art galleries while you're there. roundhousebeacon.com (Credit: The Roundhouse) This Hudson Valley property overlooks a waterfall, so it already screams romance. The family-owned boutique hotel, in the hip town of Beacon, N.Y., recently expanded to 41 rooms across two properties. Its newly-relaunched on-site restaurant also celebrates local ingredients and nose-to-tail cooking. Hit up the contemporary art museum Dia:Beacon and explore the town's local art galleries while you're there. roundhousebeacon.com (Credit: The Roundhouse)

For the night owls: Asbury Hotel This trendy Asbury Park, N.J., hotel opened last year, with a live music venue and multiple bars on site, as well as a rec room with table tennis, pinball machines and board games -- so there's plenty to keep you busy til late without leaving. Or feel free to explore the Jersey Shore city's local music scene, most notably the famed venue The Stone Pony. theasburyhotel.com (Credit: Asbury Hotel) This trendy Asbury Park, N.J., hotel opened last year, with a live music venue and multiple bars on site, as well as a rec room with table tennis, pinball machines and board games -- so there's plenty to keep you busy til late without leaving. Or feel free to explore the Jersey Shore city's local music scene, most notably the famed venue The Stone Pony. theasburyhotel.com (Credit: Asbury Hotel)

