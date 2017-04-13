To outsiders, Belmont is the Little Italy of the Bronx. To locals, it's the only Little Italy in the city.

Arthur Avenue is the neighborhood’s main artery, a bustling street filled with loud families and tourists in town to stock up on gourmet Italian delicacies. Many of the businesses that opened more than 100 years ago still exist today, adding to the feeling of community that makes Belmont thrive.

Outside of this Italian enclave, however, there are some unique treasures in the neighborhood that have gained national attention -- and that you won’t find anywhere else. Put on some good walking shoes and spend a day in this beautiful Bronx neighborhood. And make sure to come hungry.