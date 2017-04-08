Though it is called Sunnyside, this Queens neighborhood tends to get overshadowed by more popular outer-borough destinations nearby like Long Island City and Astoria. But if you’re the kind of explorer who likes to travel off the beaten path, you’ll find that Sunnyside has its own share of eclectic shops, ethnic eateries, and even iconic landmarks to immerse yourself in.

From your first cup of coffee in the morning to a evening show, we’ve got a full day of activities for your trip to Sunnyside. Hop on the 7 train to 46th Street and Queens Boulevard to get started.