Jackson Heights, just on the other side of Astoria and Woodside, is a destination worth exploring for its South Asian cuisine, South American music and vibrant history.
Along with its many ethnic enclaves, this northwestern Queens neighborhood is also home to quite a large LGBTQ community; many consider Roosevelt Island to be the Christopher Street of Queens.
The E, F, M, R or 7 lines all drop you off right at the border. So pick a train and head to some local spots you won't want to miss.
Fuel up at a coffee joint the locals love
Snap a selfie with the legendary 35th Avenue street sign
Stock up on South Asian groceries at Patel Brothers
Gorge on cheesy pancakes at Arepa Lady
Leave room for dessert
Soak in live jazz at a one-of-a-kind venue
Eat a lot for cheap
Dance the night away at Club Evolution
