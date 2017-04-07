Jackson Heights, just on the other side of Astoria and Woodside, is a destination worth exploring for its South Asian cuisine, South American music and vibrant history.

Along with its many ethnic enclaves, this northwestern Queens neighborhood is also home to quite a large LGBTQ community; many consider Roosevelt Island to be the Christopher Street of Queens.

The E, F, M, R or 7 lines all drop you off right at the border. So pick a train and head to some local spots you won't want to miss.