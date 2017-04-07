Jackson Heights, just on the other side of Astoria and Woodside, is a destination worth exploring for its South Asian cuisine, South American music and vibrant history.

Along with its many ethnic enclaves, this northwestern Queens neighborhood is also home to quite a large LGBTQ community; many consider Roosevelt Island to be the Christopher Street of Queens.

The E, F, M, R or 7 lines all drop you off right at the border. So pick a train and head to some local spots you won't want to miss.

Fuel up at a coffee joint the locals love

Pretty much everything about Espresso 77 at 35-57

Pretty much everything about Espresso 77 at 35-57 77th St. is local, from the art on the walls to the pastries filling its shelves. For nearly a decade, longtime residents and new-age hipsters alike have flocked to the cafe for quality coffee, refreshing fruit drinks and tasty breakfast options. Order a latte, complete with foam art, and a pumpkin scone if you're in a hurry. Or stay for sandwiches, soups and salads.

In the evenings, the cafe really comes out to play with free live music and a small selection of beer and wine. Thinking of getting some work done on your laptop while you eat? Be mindful of the large sign at the register: "Weekends at E 77th are screen free."

Snap a selfie with the legendary 35th Avenue street sign

Here's a bit of Queens trivia that's sure

Here's a bit of Queens trivia that's sure to surprise your friends: Scrabble was invented in Jackson Heights. Legend has it that the architect Alfred Mosher Butts first devised the popular board game in 1938 while renovating the Community United Methodist Church on 35th Avenue. Decades later, the quirky sign at 81st Street incorporating letter values from the game was erected to honor Butts' work (a 14-point word for anyone who's counting).

In 2008, the sign mysteriously disappeared, much to the neighborhood's chagrin. Three years later a new terra cotta plaque was installed in its place and remains there today as a small reminder of Jackson Heights' contribution to the world.

Stock up on South Asian groceries at Patel Brothers

Whether you're a seasoned pro at cooking Indian

Whether you're a seasoned pro at cooking Indian food or a curious foodie just looking to try something new, this mega-supermarket chain at 37-27 74th St. has everything you could possibly need to make the perfect South Asian dish.

Eggplant, okra and bitter melon are among the variety of fresh produce you'll find there, spilling out of bins placed strategically across the shopping center floor. Walls of boxed spices, chutney jars and South Asian snacks (pictured) span as far as the eye can see. Patel Brothers also has a sizeable frozen foods section for those too busy to make samosas (vegetable- or meat-filled pastries) or palak paneer (cubed cheese in puréed spinach) from scratch.

Gorge on cheesy pancakes at Arepa Lady

After years of dishing out cheesy, corn flour

After years of dishing out cheesy, corn flour pancakes to hungry customers from a food cart on Roosevelt Avenue, Jackson Heights' Arepa Lady got her own brick-and-mortar shop. Maria Cano and her family opened the cafe at 77-02 Roosevelt Ave. in 2014 after seeing immense success with their mobile kitchen.

Today they continue to serve up all the local favorites and more. Choose the chocolo (pictured) or arepa con queso, if you're craving a thick, soft pancake; the arepa rellena and arepa de tela are closer in consistency to flour tortillas. There are also fried plantain-based dishes and several appetizers like empanadas and mixed meat platters to try if you're looking for an array of tastes. Wash everything down with a refreshing jugo de piña (pictured), a popular Colombian pineapple drink.

Leave room for dessert

Don't let the inconspicuous storefront fool you --

Don't let the inconspicuous storefront fool you -- Maharaja Sweets & Snacks at 73-10 37th Ave. is an absolute treasure trove of South Asian sweets and pastries.

The bright rainbow of colors from the display case hits you upon entering. Pick from the tray of gulab jamun (deep fried doughnut holes doused in syrup), burfi (milky, fudge-like bars) or cham chams (oval-shaped sponge cakes garnished with coconut flakes) to satisfy your sweet tooth.

If you're looking for something savory, a small restaurant in the back of the shop offers light vegetarian meals like papri chaat (a sweet and sour mix of yogurt, chutney, chickpeas and crunchy noodles) and vegetable pakora (lightly fried assorted vegetables).

Soak in live jazz at a one-of-a-kind venue

Terrazzo 7, at 40-19 Gleane St., is somewhere

Terrazzo 7, at 40-19 Gleane St., is somewhere between a music venue, a bar and an activist space, making for a one-of-a-kind experience that you're unlikely to find anywhere else in Jackson Heights.

Most nights, South American folk and Afro-Peruvian jazz fill the air from the second floor loft while customers chat animatedly, craft beer in hand, below. During the day, owner Freddy Castiblanco has used the space to hold rallies, fundraisers and meetups on behalf of local small businesses and immigrants. Due to high rent prices, Castiblanco has been considering a move out of the neighborhood in recent months. Make sure to stop by before it's gone for good.

Eat a lot for cheap

A neighborhood mainstay since the 1980s, Jackson Diner

A neighborhood mainstay since the 1980s, Jackson Diner at 37-47 74th St. is legendary for its massive yet cheap buffets. Sample everything from tandoori chicken (pictured) to dosas (rice-based crepes) to keema mutter (minced lamb with green peas) with a side of buttery naan.

Fun fact: Hillary Clinton popped into this restaurant last April during a stop on her campaign tour through New York City. Apparently she didn't eat anything, but with options this good, you definitely will. The portions here are quite large so make sure to come on an empty stomach.

Dance the night away at Club Evolution

Formerly called Club Atlantis, Club Evolution at 76-19

Formerly called Club Atlantis, Club Evolution at 76-19 Roosevelt Ave. is the king of Latin gay clubs in Queens.

Dance the night away to pop and Latin hits in the club's massive main hall or sneak away with friends to one of two VIP rooms for a more intimate experience. Club Evolution features fabulous drag shows, themed parties, karaoke and special guest DJs every night. Whatever your taste, this all-inclusive mega club in the heart of Jackson Heights is sure to entertain.

