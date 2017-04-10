Rego Park has everything you’d want out of a New York City neighborhood – bustling streets filled with activity, quiet areas to raise a family, and plenty of shopping and food options to keep you busy.
The area is named for the Real Good Construction Company, which had a huge hand in developing the neighborhood’s residential zones in the 1920s. Today, Rego Park is home to many young families and professionals who, over the years, have turned this once-sleepy neighborhood into a happening place.
Here’s what to do, see and eat around the neighborhood.
Satisfy your sweet tooth at Morning Glory Bakery
Marvel at the architecture of the Rego Park Jewish Center
Gorge on pastrami at Ben’s Best Kosher Deli
Take a scenic detour through the Crescents
Go on a shopping spree through Rego Center
... Or save money at one of the many discount stores
Try Uzbek cuisine for dinner at Cheburechnaya
Walk along Queens Boulevard
