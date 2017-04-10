Rego Park has everything you’d want out of a New York City neighborhood – bustling streets filled with activity, quiet areas to raise a family, and plenty of shopping and food options to keep you busy.

The area is named for the Real Good Construction Company, which had a huge hand in developing the neighborhood’s residential zones in the 1920s. Today, Rego Park is home to many young families and professionals who, over the years, have turned this once-sleepy neighborhood into a happening place.

Here’s what to do, see and eat around the neighborhood.