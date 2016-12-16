Here's a list of all the MTA's planned service changes for this weekend:

No. 3 trains, all weekend

The Sutter Avenue-Rutland Road and Junius Street stations are closed for renovation.

Trains will skip Pennsylvania Avenue in both directions.

No. 4 trains, all weekend

No. 5 trains, all weekend

There will be no trains between East 180th Street and Dyre Avenue.

No. 7 trains, 12:40 a.m. to 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday

All trains board on the Flushing-bound platform at the Vernon Boulevard-Jackson Avenue and Hunters Point Avenue stations.

A trains, all weekend

There will be no trains between Rockaway and Lefferts boulevards.

B trains, all weekend

The B train does not operate on weekends.

D trains, all weekend

Norwood-bound trains will skip 170th Street, 174th-175th streets and 182nd-183rd streets.

Midnight to 6 a.m. Friday through Monday

Coney Island-bound trains will skip Union Street, Fourth Avenue-Ninth Street, Prospect Avenue and 25th Street.

F trains, all weekend

The Coney Island-bound platforms at Avenue I, Bay Parkway, Avenue N, Avenue P, Avenue U and Avenue X are closed for renovation.

Queens-bound trains will be rerouted along the E line between 47th-50th streets and Roosevelt Avenue.

Manhattan-bound trains will skip Fort Hamilton Parkway, 15th Street-Prospect Park and Fourth Avenue-Ninth Street.

M trains, Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Essex Street-bound trains will skip Flushing Avenue, Lorimer Street and Hewes Street.

Trains will run every 20 minutes.

G trains, all weekend

N trains, all weekend

The Manhattan-bound platforms at 86th Street, Avenue U, Kings Highway, 20th Avenue, 18th Avenue, New Utrecht Avenue and Fort Hamilton Parkway are closed for renovation.

Midnight to 6 a.m. Friday through Monday

Trains will run along the Q line in both direction between DeKalb Avenue and Canal Street.

Coney Island-bound trains skip Union Street, Fourth Avenue-Ninth Street, Prospect Avenue, 25th Street, 45th Street and 53rd Street.

R trains, all weekend

Service operates to and from the 179th Street F train station.

Brooklyn-bound trains will run on the Manhattan Bridge and skip DeKalb Avenue.

Trains in both directions will run express between Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center and 59th Street in Brooklyn.

Manhattan-bound trains will run along the Q line between DeKalb Avenue and Canal Street.

Midnight to 6 a.m. Friday through Monday

There will be no service at Whitehall Street, Court Street, Jay Street-MetroTech and DeKalb Avenue.

Trains in both directions will run express between Avenue-Barclays Center and 36th Street.

Bay Ridge-bound trains skip 45th and 53rd streets.

J trains, Saturday and Sunday from 3:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Broad Street-bound trains will skip Flushing Avenue, Lorimer Street and Hewes Street.

Z trains, all weekend

There will be no Z trains.

PATH trains, 12:10 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday

There will be no service at 33rd, 23rd, 14th, Ninth and Christopher streets.