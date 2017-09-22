A man was struck by an N train after he jumped onto the tracks at the Eighth Avenue station in Sunset Park Friday morning, officials said.

The 29-year-old man, of Brooklyn, jumped in front of the northbound train at about 8:55 a.m., police said.

He was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in critical condition.

N trains were running along the D line between Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue and 36th Street, Brooklyn, as a result of the incident, the MTA said. Regular service resumed with delays at about 9:45 a.m., the agency said.