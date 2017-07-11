Thousands of athletes will test their limits on Sunday, July 16, when they take part in the annual NYC Triathlon.

Competitors will swim the Hudson River before biking along Manhattan’s West Side Highway and running through Central Park.

But while those athletes compete in the grueling race, motorists will be competing for space on the roads due to some street closures.

The city's Department of Transportation released several street closures in the Bronx and Manhattan related to the race.

The following streets will be closed on Sunday from 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Manhattan

Northbound Henry Hudson Parkway between West 57th Street and the Henry Hudson Bridge

West 72nd Street between Riverside Drive and Central Park West

West 79th Street between Riverside Drive and the traffic circle near West Side Highway

Central Park West Drive between West 72nd Street and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard

Central Park East Drive between Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard and Terrace Drive

Terrace Drive between East and West drives

Bronx:

Northbound Henry Hudson Parkway between the Henry Hudson Bridge and the Mosholu Parkway

Eastbound Mosholu Parkway between Henry Hudson Parkway and West Gun Hill Road