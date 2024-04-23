These 13 NYC subway stations will receive ‘Re-NEW-vation’ upgrades and cleaning this spring and summer

MTA workers repairing cracked subway station platform during ‘Re-NEW-vation’ repair program at the Norwood-205th Street station in the Bronx in 2022.

Thirteen subway stations are about to get a healthy dose of spring cleaning and other improvements in the MTA’s latest “Re-NEW-vation” round, as announced Tuesday.

The “Re-NEW-vation” program is the MTA’s concentrated effort at providing quick fixes at subway stations throughout the system — such as performing repairs, improving lights and providing deep cleaning. Some 75 stations have undergone “Re-NEW-vation” improvements since the initiative launched in 2022, according to MTA New York City Transit President Richard Davey.

“The Re-NEW-vation program demonstrates for all of our riders that we are committed to cleaner, brighter, and safer stations, and easier commutes for everyone,” said MTA Chief Customer Officer Shanifah Rieara. “So far the program has reached stations in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, and the Bronx, and it’s not stopping anytime soon.”

Between April and June, the MTA will perform “Re-NEW-vation” improvements at the following stations:

Beach 90th Street and Beach 116th Street on the Rockaway Park Shuttle, Queens

Harlem-148th Street on the 3 line in Manhattan

18th Street on the N line in Brooklyn

Bay Parkway on the F line in Brooklyn

Eastchester-Dyre Avenue on the 5 line in the Bronx

116th Street on the 6 line in Manhattan

Gates Avenue on the J line in Brooklyn

Prince Street on the R and W lines in Manhattan

Grand Avenue-Newtown on the M and R trains in Queens

Franklin Avenue on the Franklin Avenue Shuttle in Brooklyn

Additionally, the MTA will make “Re-NEW-vation” repairs to two G train stations in Brooklyn — Flushing Avenue and Greenpoint Avenue — during previously-scheduled service disruptions along the Crosstown Line this summer.

The scheduled improvements at each station include full repainting; replacing lighting fixtures with LED lights; refinishing benches; removing outdated signs; patching cracked walkways; rehabilitating stairways; installing new drainage systems; repairing tile; and repairing track ceilings.

During the first three months of 2024, the MTA completed “Re-NEW-vations” at 13 subway stations, including 170th Street on the 4 line in the Bronx and Marble Hill-225th Street on the 1 line in Manhattan.