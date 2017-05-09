A partial power outage at the DeKalb Avenue station shutdown B train service on Tuesday morning -- the second time power issues have impacted the station in the past three days, according to the MTA.

B, D, N, Q and R trains were running with service changes “due to a loss of power affecting signals at DeKalb Av,” the MTA said Tuesday at about 8:30 a.m. The B line from the Bronx to Brooklyn was shut down, while southbound D trains were rerouted to the C line in Manhattan and the F line in Brooklyn. Some downtown N and Q trains were terminating at Canal Street, and R trains were running along the N line between Canal Street and Atlantic Avenue.

Regular service was restored a little over an hour later, but delays continued.

Derek Humphrey, 38, who was trying to get on a Q or B train at the Church Avenue station, said he was afraid he would lose hours -- and $100 as a result -- at his part time job in Midtown due to the delays.

“It’s pretty inconsistent,” he said of the service. “It’s seemingly never going to get any better. It’s frustrating.”

A similar situation happened on Sunday at about 12:35 p.m. D, N, Q and R trains were running with service changes “due to a Con Ed loss of power at DeKalb Av,” the MTA said. Service was restored by 3 p.m., the agency said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the power issues or if they were related.

John Raskin, the executive director at the transit advocacy group Riders Alliance, said the subway system has reached a “crisis” and referenced his recent criticism of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who the alliance believes is underfunding mass transit.

“It’s getting to the point where people regularly leave for work without knowing if or when they will get there,” Raskin said in a email. “There’s clearly a crisis in subway reliability, and Governor Cuomo is totally missing in action.”

Cuomo’s office argued that the governor has made “unprecedented investment to fix” the subway system.

“Our commitment to the subways includes the largest Capital Plan in history – with more than $14 billion for New York City Transit alone – and nearly $4.5 billion this year in operating support,” Jon Weinstein, a spokesman for the governor, said in a statement. “These problems were not created overnight but there is no one more dedicated to fixing them than Governor Cuomo.”

With Ivan Pereira