A manhole explosion that set fire to an

A manhole explosion that set fire to an MTA substation in Manhattan caused service changes on several subway lines, fire and MTA officials said. Service has since resumed on all subway lines, the MTA said. (Credit: Samantha Wieder )

Comments

More like this

The Second Avenue subway was unveiled during a Get a first look at the 2nd Avenue subway There are some subway service changes on Christmas Check these MTA service changes for Christmas weekend The Second Avenue subway is among the biggest Transit projects to keep an eye on in 2017

Comments