The construction of the Second Avenue subway on the Upper East Side has been an epic odyssey, and after decades of false starts it appears the first phase will launch with the start of the new year.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that the new subway line would open to the public on Jan. 1, 2017.

The journey to launch the new line goes back to the 1920s, when the route was first proposed by a state agency. Construction was derailed by the Great Depression, World War II, the city’s financial woes in the 1970s as well as the challenges of building in one of the densest neighborhoods in the country.

The state finally broke ground on the first phase of the line in April 2007, although construction work had been undertaken in previous decades in Chinatown and East Harlem.

MTA officials say that once it is complete, the Second Avenue subway will allow residents and commuters easier access to mass transit on the city’s East Side.

The subway line, the first major expansion of the system in more than 50 years, will span 8.5 miles from 125th Street in Harlem to Hanover Square in lower Manhattan.

“There are many benefits. It will give the Upper East Side more travel options that they didn’t have,” said board member Andrew Albert, chairman of the Transit Riders Council.

Here’s what else you need to know about the Second Avenue subway.

Easing ridership pressure on the Lexington line The MTA expects the new subway route to be used by 200,000 people each weekday, taking ridership pressure off the Lexington Avenue route, which carries 1.3 million riders daily. Currently, the Lexington Avenue route is served by the No. 4, 5 and 6 trains. That's in stark contrast to the Upper West Side, which is served by both the Broadway lines (No. 1, 2 and 3 trains) and the Central Park West lines (the B and C trains). The Upper East Side once had two other subway routes on Second and Third avenues, but the noisy elevated tracks were torn down to improve real estate values. (Credit: Getty Images / Michael Nagle) The MTA expects the new subway route to be used by 200,000 people each weekday, taking ridership pressure off the Lexington Avenue route, which carries 1.3 million riders daily. Currently, the Lexington Avenue route is served by the No. 4, 5 and 6 trains. That's in stark contrast to the Upper West Side, which is served by both the Broadway lines (No. 1, 2 and 3 trains) and the Central Park West lines (the B and C trains). The Upper East Side once had two other subway routes on Second and Third avenues, but the noisy elevated tracks were torn down to improve real estate values. (Credit: Getty Images / Michael Nagle)

First phase to open Jan. 1, Cuomo says The Second Avenue subway was designed to be built in four phases. The $4.5 billion first phase, which is currently under construction, will include stations on 96th, 86th and 72nd streets, as well as an expansion to the 63rd Street-Lexington Avenue station. It was scheduled to open by Dec. 31, 2016. But on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced the subway line would open on Jan. 1, 2017. MTA officials had been hesitant to commit to a launch date. After pointing to logistical and security challenges that would arise from launching a new subway line on New Year's Eve, MTA chairman Thomas Prendergast said at a committee meeting on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, that he was "cautiously optimistic" the agency will open the Second Avenue subway before the year's end. The MTA has faced several construction setbacks, and reports from the project's independent engineer, Kent Haggas, had voiced concerns over delays for months. But Haggas is now singing a different tune, saying an intensified construction schedule has led him to believe the first phase of the project can be completed before the year ends. (Credit: MTA) The Second Avenue subway was designed to be built in four phases. The $4.5 billion first phase, which is currently under construction, will include stations on 96th, 86th and 72nd streets, as well as an expansion to the 63rd Street-Lexington Avenue station. It was scheduled to open by Dec. 31, 2016. But on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced the subway line would open on Jan. 1, 2017. MTA officials had been hesitant to commit to a launch date. After pointing to logistical and security challenges that would arise from launching a new subway line on New Year's Eve, MTA chairman Thomas Prendergast said at a committee meeting on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, that he was "cautiously optimistic" the agency will open the Second Avenue subway before the year's end. The MTA has faced several construction setbacks, and reports from the project's independent engineer, Kent Haggas, had voiced concerns over delays for months. But Haggas is now singing a different tune, saying an intensified construction schedule has led him to believe the first phase of the project can be completed before the year ends. (Credit: MTA) (Credit: MTA)

Second Avenue subway completion is unknown It's unclear when the other three phases will be completed or how much they will cost. There is over $1 billion budgeted in the 2015-2019 capital plan for design work and utility location for the second phase that runs to East Harlem, with tunneling expected to begin after 2019. The third phase will run to Houston Street and the fourth to the Financial District. (Credit: MTA / Rehema Trimiew) It's unclear when the other three phases will be completed or how much they will cost. There is over $1 billion budgeted in the 2015-2019 capital plan for design work and utility location for the second phase that runs to East Harlem, with tunneling expected to begin after 2019. The third phase will run to Houston Street and the fourth to the Financial District. (Credit: MTA / Rehema Trimiew)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Stations will be cooler and more accessible While there won't be air conditioning at the new stations, they will be 10 degrees cooler than it is on the street due to climate controls. The stations will all have Wi-Fi and porcelain panels that are easier to clean. They will also be accessible by wheelchair; there will be elevators and escalators. The stations are being constructed without columns to give them a feeling of openness. (Credit: MTA) While there won't be air conditioning at the new stations, they will be 10 degrees cooler than it is on the street due to climate controls. The stations will all have Wi-Fi and porcelain panels that are easier to clean. They will also be accessible by wheelchair; there will be elevators and escalators. The stations are being constructed without columns to give them a feeling of openness. (Credit: MTA)

The Q train will serve the Second Avenue subway When the Second Avenue subway opens, Q train service will run all the way uptown. To supplement service to Queens, the MTA brought back the W train in early November 2015, which hasn't been around since 2010. The W now runs local between Whitehall Street in Manhattan and Astoria-Ditmars Boulevard in Queens, which means the Q train is no longer needed along that route. Between November and maybe December, while the W train is running but the Second Avenue subway is not operational yet, Q trains are terminating at 57th Street. (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote) When the Second Avenue subway opens, Q train service will run all the way uptown. To supplement service to Queens, the MTA brought back the W train in early November 2015, which hasn't been around since 2010. The W now runs local between Whitehall Street in Manhattan and Astoria-Ditmars Boulevard in Queens, which means the Q train is no longer needed along that route. Between November and maybe December, while the W train is running but the Second Avenue subway is not operational yet, Q trains are terminating at 57th Street. (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote)