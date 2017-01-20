Donald Trump's firstborn, Donald Trump Jr., has referred to his father as his mentor and best friend.

Born in 1977 in Manhattan, Donald Jr. is one of three children of Donald Sr. and his first wife, Ivana. He was only 12 years old when his parents separated and he and his siblings lived with their mother after the divorce. But Donald Jr. still built a strong relationship with his father and has followed partially in the Republican nominee's footsteps, taking a major role in the family company. He hasn't yet run for office, but the idea has crossed his mind, he says.

Scroll down for more about the eldest child of President Trump.

He has taken over the family company Donald Trump Jr. (center), along with Eric Trump, will run The Trump Organization, Donald Trump's real estate business, now that his father is president. Donald Jr. previously served as an executive vice president of the family company, overseeing new projects and development of the company's real estate, hotels, golf courses and more. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Oli Scarff) Donald Trump Jr. (center), along with Eric Trump, will run The Trump Organization, Donald Trump's real estate business, now that his father is president. Donald Jr. previously served as an executive vice president of the family company, overseeing new projects and development of the company's real estate, hotels, golf courses and more. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Oli Scarff) (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Oli Scarff)

He's married and has five children Donald Jr. married Vanessa Haydon, a former model, in 2005. They had been introduced at a fashion show in 2003 by Donald Trump Sr., according to a New York Times article. The two now have five children, Kai, Chloe, Donald, Tristan and Spencer. (Credit: Getty Images / Chris Kleponis) Donald Jr. married Vanessa Haydon, a former model, in 2005. They had been introduced at a fashion show in 2003 by Donald Trump Sr., according to a New York Times article. The two now have five children, Kai, Chloe, Donald, Tristan and Spencer. (Credit: Getty Images / Chris Kleponis)

He speaks Czech Donald Jr. learned how to speak Czech after visiting his mother's parents in a town outside of Prague. According to a New York magazine profile, Donald Jr. was very close with his maternal grandparents, Milos and Maria Zelnicek. He often went fishing, boating and hunting with his grandfather. (Credit: Getty Images / Grant Lamos IV) Donald Jr. learned how to speak Czech after visiting his mother's parents in a town outside of Prague. According to a New York magazine profile, Donald Jr. was very close with his maternal grandparents, Milos and Maria Zelnicek. He often went fishing, boating and hunting with his grandfather. (Credit: Getty Images / Grant Lamos IV)

He attended The Wharton School Donald Jr. followed in his father's footsteps by attending the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He had previously attended The Hill School, a boarding school in Pottstown, Pennsylvania. (Credit: Getty Images / John Moore) Donald Jr. followed in his father's footsteps by attending the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He had previously attended The Hill School, a boarding school in Pottstown, Pennsylvania. (Credit: Getty Images / John Moore)

Controversial 'gas chamber' remark Trump's first son was criticized after he said the media would "be warming up the gas chamber right now" if Republicans were acting the way Democrats were during an interview on Sept. 15, 2016. The Anti-Defamation League called on him to retract the statement and said, "Trivialization of the Holocaust and gas chambers is NEVER OK." Donald Jr. later said he was referring to capital punishment, not the Nazi-led Holocaust, when he made the remark. According to the Death Penalty Information Center, only 11 executions in the United States have been done by gas chamber since 1976. (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla) Trump's first son was criticized after he said the media would "be warming up the gas chamber right now" if Republicans were acting the way Democrats were during an interview on Sept. 15, 2016. The Anti-Defamation League called on him to retract the statement and said, "Trivialization of the Holocaust and gas chambers is NEVER OK." Donald Jr. later said he was referring to capital punishment, not the Nazi-led Holocaust, when he made the remark. According to the Death Penalty Information Center, only 11 executions in the United States have been done by gas chamber since 1976. (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla)