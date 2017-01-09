Meet the new first family.

Donald Trump, the nation's next president, has been married three times and has five children, plus eight grandchildren.

Trump, who was raised in Queens, came from a big family before starting one of his own -- he's one of five children himself.

When asked at the second presidential debate to name one positive thing about Trump, Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton said, "I respect his children. His children are incredibly able and devoted, and I think that says a lot about Donald."

Scroll down to learn more about Trump's kids and the rest of his family.

Donald Trump's parents Donald Trump was born in Queens in 1946 to Fred and Mary Trump. Fred was a Bronx-born New Yorker who made a fortune constructing middle-income apartments in Brooklyn and Queens. Mary was a Scottish immigrant. Donald has repeatedly refuted claims that his father gave him a large inheritance to start his own company. Clinton claimed at the first presidential debate that Trump "started his business with $14 million from his father," but Trump fired back, saying, "My father gave me a very small loan in 1975." (Credit: Donald Trump via Instagram) Donald Trump was born in Queens in 1946 to Fred and Mary Trump. Fred was a Bronx-born New Yorker who made a fortune constructing middle-income apartments in Brooklyn and Queens. Mary was a Scottish immigrant. Donald has repeatedly refuted claims that his father gave him a large inheritance to start his own company. Clinton claimed at the first presidential debate that Trump "started his business with $14 million from his father," but Trump fired back, saying, "My father gave me a very small loan in 1975." (Credit: Donald Trump via Instagram) (Credit: Donald Trump via Instagram)

Donald Trump's siblings Donald Trump is the fourth of five children. His sister, Elizabeth, is a former Chase banker; his other sister, Maryanne, is a retired judge who served on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit; and his brother, Robert, served as a top Trump executive. But the sibling who has perhaps garnered the most media attention is Freddy, who died of alcoholism in 1981 at the age of 43 -- whom Trump often references when discussing his decision to abstain from alcohol his entire life. A New York Times story posted in January paints a complicated relationship between Donald and Freddy that even extended to his relationship with his older brother's family. The Times reported that Donald helped draft his father's will, which cut Freddy's kids out of the inheritance when Fred Sr. died in 1999. "Freddy's children sued, claiming that an earlier version of the will had entitled them to their father's share of the estate, but that Donald and his siblings had used 'undue influence' over their grandfather, who had dementia, to cut them out," the Times reported. "A week later, Mr. Trump retaliated by withdrawing the medical benefits critical to his nephew's infant child." Pictured: From left, Robert, Elizabeth, Freddy, Donald and Maryanne. (Credit: Donald Trump campaign) Donald Trump is the fourth of five children. His sister, Elizabeth, is a former Chase banker; his other sister, Maryanne, is a retired judge who served on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit; and his brother, Robert, served as a top Trump executive. But the sibling who has perhaps garnered the most media attention is Freddy, who died of alcoholism in 1981 at the age of 43 -- whom Trump often references when discussing his decision to abstain from alcohol his entire life. A New York Times story posted in January paints a complicated relationship between Donald and Freddy that even extended to his relationship with his older brother's family. The Times reported that Donald helped draft his father's will, which cut Freddy's kids out of the inheritance when Fred Sr. died in 1999. "Freddy's children sued, claiming that an earlier version of the will had entitled them to their father's share of the estate, but that Donald and his siblings had used 'undue influence' over their grandfather, who had dementia, to cut them out," the Times reported. "A week later, Mr. Trump retaliated by withdrawing the medical benefits critical to his nephew's infant child." Pictured: From left, Robert, Elizabeth, Freddy, Donald and Maryanne. (Credit: Donald Trump campaign) (Credit: Donald Trump campaign)

Ivana Trump, first wife Donald Trump married Czech fashion model Ivana Zelníčková in 1977, and the couple had three children -- Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka and Eric -- before their split and subsequent divorce in 1992. Despite Donald's affair with Marla Maples and the public divorce from Ivana, Donald's first wife says she often advises him on his speeches. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Swerzey) Donald Trump married Czech fashion model Ivana Zelníčková in 1977, and the couple had three children -- Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka and Eric -- before their split and subsequent divorce in 1992. Despite Donald's affair with Marla Maples and the public divorce from Ivana, Donald's first wife says she often advises him on his speeches. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Swerzey) (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Swerzey)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Donald Trump Jr., son Donald Trump Jr., 39, is Donald Trump's oldest child with Ivana Trump. He serves as an executive vice president of the Trump Organization. Donald Jr. is married to Vanessa Haydon and they have five children. Donald Jr. cast New York's votes for his father during roll call at the Republican National Convention on July 19, giving his dad the number of delegates needed to officially secure the GOP nomination for president. Later, Donald Jr. said in a speech, "It was one of the great honors of my life to put him over the top in the delegate count earlier tonight." Trump's oldest son found himself in a bit of hot water in September when he compared Syrian refugees to Skittles in a meme posted to Twitter. "If I had a bowl of skittles and I told you just three would kill you. Would you take a handful? That's our Syrian refugee problem," the meme said. (Credit: Getty Images for iHeartMedia / Craig Barritt) Donald Trump Jr., 39, is Donald Trump's oldest child with Ivana Trump. He serves as an executive vice president of the Trump Organization. Donald Jr. is married to Vanessa Haydon and they have five children. Donald Jr. cast New York's votes for his father during roll call at the Republican National Convention on July 19, giving his dad the number of delegates needed to officially secure the GOP nomination for president. Later, Donald Jr. said in a speech, "It was one of the great honors of my life to put him over the top in the delegate count earlier tonight." Trump's oldest son found himself in a bit of hot water in September when he compared Syrian refugees to Skittles in a meme posted to Twitter. "If I had a bowl of skittles and I told you just three would kill you. Would you take a handful? That's our Syrian refugee problem," the meme said. (Credit: Getty Images for iHeartMedia / Craig Barritt) (Credit: Getty Images for iHeartMedia / Craig Barritt)

Vanessa Haydon, daughter-in-law Haydon, 39, is a former fashion model. She married Donald Jr. in 2005 at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate; the couple has two daughters, Kai and Chloe, and three sons, Donald, Tristan and Spencer. (Credit: Getty Images / Stephen Lovekin) Haydon, 39, is a former fashion model. She married Donald Jr. in 2005 at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate; the couple has two daughters, Kai and Chloe, and three sons, Donald, Tristan and Spencer. (Credit: Getty Images / Stephen Lovekin)

Ivanka Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump, 35, is Donald Trump's second child with Ivana Trump. The former model now serves as an executive vice president of the Trump Organization and has her own jewelry and fashion line. Ivanka is married to real estate developer Jared Kushner and the couple has three children: Arabella, Joseph and Theodore. Ivanka gave the speech that preceded her father's at the RNC on July 21, telling the audience that he "values talent" and "recognizes real knowledge and skill when he finds it." She said, "He is colorblind and gender neutral. He hires the best person for the job, period." Trump's oldest daughter is friends with Chelsea Clinton, and Ivanka said that they remained friendly through the election. "Our friendship has never been about politics," she told People. "I don't expect it will be about politics in the future." (Credit: Getty Images / Mark Makela) Ivanka Trump, 35, is Donald Trump's second child with Ivana Trump. The former model now serves as an executive vice president of the Trump Organization and has her own jewelry and fashion line. Ivanka is married to real estate developer Jared Kushner and the couple has three children: Arabella, Joseph and Theodore. Ivanka gave the speech that preceded her father's at the RNC on July 21, telling the audience that he "values talent" and "recognizes real knowledge and skill when he finds it." She said, "He is colorblind and gender neutral. He hires the best person for the job, period." Trump's oldest daughter is friends with Chelsea Clinton, and Ivanka said that they remained friendly through the election. "Our friendship has never been about politics," she told People. "I don't expect it will be about politics in the future." (Credit: Getty Images / Mark Makela)

Jared Kushner, son-in-law Kushner, 35, a real estate developer and the owner of the New York Observer, has been married to Ivanka since 2009. Kushner, who played a key role in the Trump campaign, will be named a senior adviser to the president, the New York Times reported on Jan. 9, 2017, calling into question whether the move would violate nepotism laws. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt) Kushner, 35, a real estate developer and the owner of the New York Observer, has been married to Ivanka since 2009. Kushner, who played a key role in the Trump campaign, will be named a senior adviser to the president, the New York Times reported on Jan. 9, 2017, calling into question whether the move would violate nepotism laws. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt) (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

Eric Trump, son Eric Trump, 33, is Donald Trump's third child and the last child he had with Ivana Trump. He serves as an executive vice president at Trump Organization. During his RNC speech on July 20, Eric said that his dad once told Oprah he would run for president "only if it got so bad that I had no choice."Eric added, "Well, ladies and gentlemen, that day has come." Eric made headlines in October for two photos at separate events. In one, he appeared to drink lemonade from a free water cup at an In-N-Out in Las Vegas. In another, he posed with a woman wearing a shirt that said "Latina contra Trump" -- in other words, "Latina against Trump." (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) Eric Trump, 33, is Donald Trump's third child and the last child he had with Ivana Trump. He serves as an executive vice president at Trump Organization. During his RNC speech on July 20, Eric said that his dad once told Oprah he would run for president "only if it got so bad that I had no choice."Eric added, "Well, ladies and gentlemen, that day has come." Eric made headlines in October for two photos at separate events. In one, he appeared to drink lemonade from a free water cup at an In-N-Out in Las Vegas. In another, he posed with a woman wearing a shirt that said "Latina contra Trump" -- in other words, "Latina against Trump." (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Lara Yunaska, daughter-in-law Yunaska, a producer at CBS, married Eric in 2014 at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. They have no children. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Jim Watson) Yunaska, a producer at CBS, married Eric in 2014 at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. They have no children. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Jim Watson)

Marla Maples, second wife Donald Trump and Marla Maples married in 1993, but their relationship was rumored to have started years earlier. They had a daughter named Tiffany in 1993 before they divorced in 1999; after splitting, Maples and Tiffany moved to California. Maples told People in July that she "could not be more proud" of Tiffany's RNC speech. "To get up and speak your heart in front of the world's stage is not easy, so I can't explain how proud I felt watching my daughter who's just 22 appear so poised and confident as she shared her light with everyone," she said. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Bob Strong; AFP / Getty Images / Hai Do) Donald Trump and Marla Maples married in 1993, but their relationship was rumored to have started years earlier. They had a daughter named Tiffany in 1993 before they divorced in 1999; after splitting, Maples and Tiffany moved to California. Maples told People in July that she "could not be more proud" of Tiffany's RNC speech. "To get up and speak your heart in front of the world's stage is not easy, so I can't explain how proud I felt watching my daughter who's just 22 appear so poised and confident as she shared her light with everyone," she said. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Bob Strong; AFP / Getty Images / Hai Do) (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Bob Strong; AFP / Getty Images / Hai Do)

Tiffany Trump Tiffany Trump, 23, is Donald Trump's youngest daughter and his only child with Marla Maples. Tiffany grew up in California and recently graduated from the University of Pennsylvania. She's reportedly named after jewelry store Tiffany & Co. on Fifth Avenue. Tiffany spoke at the RNC on July 19, the first in a series of speeches by Donald's kids at the four-day convention. "I have admired my father all of my life, and I love him with all my heart," she said. (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla) Tiffany Trump, 23, is Donald Trump's youngest daughter and his only child with Marla Maples. Tiffany grew up in California and recently graduated from the University of Pennsylvania. She's reportedly named after jewelry store Tiffany & Co. on Fifth Avenue. Tiffany spoke at the RNC on July 19, the first in a series of speeches by Donald's kids at the four-day convention. "I have admired my father all of my life, and I love him with all my heart," she said. (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla) (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla)

Melania Trump, third wife Melania Trump (born Melanija Knavs, but changed to Melania Knauss upon immigrating to the U.S.) is a former model who worked in Milan and Paris before moving to New York in 1996. Two years later, she met Donald at a Manhattan party and wouldn't give him her number, instead taking his and calling him a week later. The couple wed in 2005. They had their first and only child together, Barron, in 2006 -- the same year that Melania became a U.S. citizen. The future first lady spoke on the opening night of the RNC in a much buzzed-about speech, which contained phrases that mirrored lines from Michelle Obama's 2008 DNC address. But in remarks that didn't bear a resemblance to Obama's DNC speech, Melania said of her husband, "No room for small thinking. No room for small results. Donald gets things done." Melania made headlines again when she said in an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper that her husband was "egged on" by former "Access Hollywood" host Billy Bush to make the lewd comments caught on a 2005 tape but made public in October. She also told Cooper, "Sometimes I say I have two boys at home -- I have my young son and I have my husband." (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Jim Watson) Melania Trump (born Melanija Knavs, but changed to Melania Knauss upon immigrating to the U.S.) is a former model who worked in Milan and Paris before moving to New York in 1996. Two years later, she met Donald at a Manhattan party and wouldn't give him her number, instead taking his and calling him a week later. The couple wed in 2005. They had their first and only child together, Barron, in 2006 -- the same year that Melania became a U.S. citizen. The future first lady spoke on the opening night of the RNC in a much buzzed-about speech, which contained phrases that mirrored lines from Michelle Obama's 2008 DNC address. But in remarks that didn't bear a resemblance to Obama's DNC speech, Melania said of her husband, "No room for small thinking. No room for small results. Donald gets things done." Melania made headlines again when she said in an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper that her husband was "egged on" by former "Access Hollywood" host Billy Bush to make the lewd comments caught on a 2005 tape but made public in October. She also told Cooper, "Sometimes I say I have two boys at home -- I have my young son and I have my husband." (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Jim Watson) (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Jim Watson)

Barron Trump, son Barron Trump, 10, is Donald Trump's youngest son and only child with wife Melania Trump. Donald referenced his youngest child in the first presidential debate when discussing cybersecurity, telling the audience that Barron "is so good with these computers, it's unbelievable." In an interview with Parenting.com, Melania said Barron is a "very strong-minded, very special, smart boy." She added, "He is independent and opinionated and knows exactly what he wants. Sometimes I call him little Donald." Barron has his own floor in Trump Tower, Melania told Parenting.com. Melania and Barron won't move into the White House right away; they plan to stay in New York until the end of the school year. (Credit: Getty Images / John Moore) Barron Trump, 10, is Donald Trump's youngest son and only child with wife Melania Trump. Donald referenced his youngest child in the first presidential debate when discussing cybersecurity, telling the audience that Barron "is so good with these computers, it's unbelievable." In an interview with Parenting.com, Melania said Barron is a "very strong-minded, very special, smart boy." She added, "He is independent and opinionated and knows exactly what he wants. Sometimes I call him little Donald." Barron has his own floor in Trump Tower, Melania told Parenting.com. Melania and Barron won't move into the White House right away; they plan to stay in New York until the end of the school year. (Credit: Getty Images / John Moore) (Credit: Getty Images / John Moore)