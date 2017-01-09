Donald Trump, after just being elected president of

Donald Trump, after just being elected president of the United States on Nov. 9, 2016, takes the stage at the New York Hilton Midtown with family members, from left, son Barron, wife Melania, son-in-law Jared Kushner and daughter Tiffany. (Credit: Getty Images / Mark Wilson)

