While his life may not be like that of the average New Yorker, President Donald Trump has countless ties to the city.

Gwenda Blair, author of “The Trumps: Three Generations That Built an Empire,” said the president's persona still reveals his Queens roots.

“People don’t see him as an elitist snob,” she said. “He’s like a regular guy from Queens -- a regular guy who happens to have a lot of money.”

And it’s true that Queens is where it all began for Trump, who was born in the borough on June 14, 1946. It’s where he learned his first lessons from his father about working hard, and it’s where he aspired to be powerful and wealthy.

In commemoration of his inauguration anniversary, here are some of the places in New York City that are connected to Trump, from his childhood home to his real estate empire.