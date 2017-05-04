The "I Voted" sticker has long been a point of pride for New Yorkers, and now it's your time to vote for which one you'd rather wear.

Voters can choose from 10 finalists that include images of the subway map, skyline and variations of the Statue of Liberty.

An open survey, which opened April 28, allows you to select your first, second and third choices. It closes on Tuesday, May 9 at 9 p.m.

Over 700 submissions were made in the open call for designs, the Campaign Finance Board said. Anyone was welcome to submit a design, but most of the finalists are from Brooklyn and Manhattan.

The city did not have “I Voted” stickers at the polls until 2013 when the CFB held its first design contest and began distributing them.

Where do you stand on the "I Voted" Sticker Contest? Share your favorite sticker to show your support! https://t.co/gRfAe6wNac pic.twitter.com/F4bePy38TV — NYC Campaign Finance (@NYCCFB) May 3, 2017

This year’s winning sticker will be distributed at the primary election on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017.