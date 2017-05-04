NYC ‘I voted’ sticker contest finalists revealed

The “I Voted” sticker is a fairly new concept but has become a point of pride among New Yorkers on election day.

Voters can choose from 10 finalists with images including a subway map, skyline and variations of the Statue of Liberty.

A survey, which opened April 28, allows you to select your first, second and third choices. It closes on Tuesday, May 9 at 9 p.m.

More than 700 submissions were made in the open call for designs, the Campaign Finance Board said. Anyone was welcome to submit a design, but most of the finalists are from Brooklyn and Manhattan.

The city did not have “I Voted” stickers at the polls until 2013 when the CFB held its first design contest and began distributing them.

This year’s winning sticker will be distributed at the primary election on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017.