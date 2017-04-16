Police arrested the man accused of groping a woman and pushing her onto the tracks at a Manhattan subway station.

Kimani Stephenson, 24, was arrested Sunday morning, cops said. Just two days before, Stephenson, of Manhattan, grabbed a 22-year-old woman from behind on the northbound F and M train platform at 14th Street and Sixth Avenue at about 4:30 a.m., police said. He touched her chest and groin and then pushed her onto the tracks.

The woman, who has been identified by media outlets as Bonnie Currie, was pulled from the tracks by Good Samaritans before a train came, cops said. Currie had a broken wrist, which she had to get screws put into, and a torn ligament in her shoulder, she told ABC7.

In an interview with ABC7, Currie described the attack as “like being alive in a real nightmare.”

Surveillance cameras caught images of Stephenson, which police used to find him. He has been charged with attempted murder, assault and sex abuse.