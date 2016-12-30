A man armed with a knife demanded money

A man armed with a knife demanded money from an MTA bus driver in East Harlem on Dec. 30, 2016, police said. (Credit: Getty Images / Adam Rountree)

Comments

More like this

Subway, bus and commuter rail service will change New Year’s Eve transit info you need to know Police say Daniel Ortiz, 31, escaped from their NYPD: Officer guarding prisoner who escaped is suspended New Year's Eve is expected to see temperatures NWS: New Year's Eve will be chilly but dry

Comments