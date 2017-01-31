The city’s rank-and-file police officers have a new contract, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday, as the city vowed that all officers will be wearing body cameras by the end of 2019.

Members of the Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association have been working without a contract since their last one expired in 2010. This is only the second voluntary settlement between the city and the PBA since 1994.

“With body cameras, we’re clearly asking officers to learn a new way of doing the work and to adjust to a technology and level of transparency they have not experienced before,” de Blasio said during a news conference at City Hall. “Rather than a long, contentious fight over these issues, we found common ground.”

The mayor said the “additional compensation made sense” when tied to the expansion of body cameras.

The new agreement for the more than 23,000 officers will go into effect on March 15, 2017, and includes an almost 1.3% bump for base pay (which will now be $42,500) and an 11.5% increase for officers after 5 1/2 years of work, who will now make $85,292, according to the mayor’s office.

Officers who are part of the department’s neighborhood policing program are now entitled to a 2.25% salary bonus.

Currently, only officers covered under the PBA contract will be required to wear the cameras.

The department’s body camera pilot program includes 1,000 cameras spread out over 20 different precincts, de Blasio said. An additional 5,000 cameras will be deployed by July 2018, with the remainder by the end of 2019.

The yearlong program was initially ordered in August 2013.

“A lot of work went into getting here,” PBA President Patrick Lynch said. “What we were able to do is do something different that solves some of our problems, put money into our member’s pockets, so they can focus on policing rather than paying their bills.”

De Blasio said when the contract is ratified (which he called “the last great uncertainty in terms of labor relations”), the city will have “active labor agreements” with more than 99% of city’s the workforce.

The PBA has been without retroactive pay since concluding arbitration in 2015, which only covered 2010 through 2012, according to the mayor’s office.

“A key thing to remember in labor relations: it doesn’t matter how far apart the sides are when they begin, it matters where they end up,” de Blasio said. “And this agreement recognizes that we are all in this together.”

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said the contract resolution “was long overdue.”