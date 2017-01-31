The Patrolmen's Benevolent Association and Mayor Bill de

The Patrolmen's Benevolent Association and Mayor Bill de Blasio's office reached a contract agreement on Jan. 31, 2017, that includes the use of body cameras. Above, PBA President Patrick Lynch, center, and de Blasio, right, shake hands the contract agreement was announced on Jan. 31, 2017. (Credit: Charles Eckert)

Comments

More like this

Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez, center, is in talks with Officials look to expand Car Free NYC this Earth Day Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is among the many CEOs' harsh words about Trump's travel ban Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, left, and Exxon What to know about Senate confirmations of Cabinet roles

Comments