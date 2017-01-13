Senate confirmation hearings for President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees are in full swing.

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, various Senate committees have held hearings every day this week.

The hearings can go on for hours and they aren't exactly the most entertaining thing to watch on television. But they are a crucial part of the government's checks and balances system.

Here's a quick recap of each of the hearings so far.

Gen. James Mattis: Secretary of defense Trump's nominee for secretary of defense, Gen. James Mattis, appeared before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Jan. 12, 2017. Mattis was the latest of Trump's Cabinet choices to break from his campaign rhetoric on Russia, saying he would put the country at the top of a list of threats to U.S. interests. "I'm all for engagement but we also have to recognize reality in what Russia is up to," Mattis said. When asked about the possibility of new U.S. sanctions against Russia, Mattis said he intends to "craft a strategy to confront Russia for what it's done" with the help of Trump's new national security team. Mattis also cleared a major hurdle on Thursday by securing a waiver needed for him to take the secretary of defense job, if confirmed. Mattis was technically ineligible for the job since he has not been a civilian for at least seven years. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Mandel Ngan)

Mike Pompeo: CIA director Rep. Mike Pompeo, Trump's nominee for CIA director, appeared before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on Jan. 12, 2017. Seeking to bridge the gap between harsh criticism from Trump and the intelligence community, Pompeo told the panel he intends to "have their backs at every single moment." He also said that unlike Trump, he never doubted the intelligence findings on Russian hacking related to the 2016 election. "You have my commitment that every day, I will not only speak truth to power, but I will demand that the men and the women (of the CIA) ... follow my instruction to do that each and every day," he said. When asked about the use of illegal enhanced interrogation techniques on terrorism suspects, Pompeo vowed he would stand firm against Trump on the issue and signaled it would take a change in the law for him to consider any use of such techniques. During his presidential campaign, Trump had suggested that some techniques banned by Congress, such as waterboarding, should be brought back. (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Raedle)

Ben Carson: Secretary of housing and urban development Ben Carson, former Republican presidential candidate and Trump's nominee for secretary of housing and urban development, fielded questions from the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs on Jan. 12, 2017. Although Carson is expected to be confirmed by the Republican-controlled committee and Senate, Democrats pushed the retired neurosurgeon on how he plans to handle potential conflicts of interest between his future department and properties Trump may have financial stakes in. Carson said he would monitor any potential conflicts, but failed to provide an answer on how he would go about the task. "I would hope what would happen with this committee is that we could come up with a suggestion that might be acceptable to all sides," he told the panel. The majority of Carson's prepared remarks were focused on his youth in Detroit and he offered few insights on his housing policy plans. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Saul Loeb)

Rex Tillerson: Secretary of state Rex Tillerson, nominee for secretary of state, appeared before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Jan. 11, 2017. The former CEO of Exxon Mobil was questioned primarily on Russia during a nine-hour hearing. As the leader of Exxon Mobil, Tillerson worked closely with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the past. When pressed by Sen. Marco Rubio, Tillerson would not call Putin a war criminal, but he said the United States needs to push harder against Putin's efforts to expand Russia's influence. Rubio and Tillerson also butted heads over human rights. Tillerson said he would not condemn countries like Saudi Arabia and the Philippines for human rights abuses before he had more information, but Rubio accused him of ignoring credible reports of violations. Rubio said after the hearing he could not commit to supporting Tillerson's nomination. (Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong)

Elaine Chao: Secretary of transportation Elaine Chao, a former secretary of labor and Trump's pick for secretary of transportation, took questions from the Senate committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation on Jan. 11, 2017. In a friendly hearing, Chao defended Trump's $1 trillion infrastructure plan as a "bold vision" and said it will require cooperation with investors, Congress and the administration. "As the infrastructure proposal is being put together, we will certainly be in great discussion with the Congress," she said. Chao, who is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, is expected to be easily confirmed by the Senate. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Chris Kleponis)

Jeff Sessions: Attorney general Attorney general nominee and Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Jan. 10, 2017. During his hearing, Sessions was interrupted by protesters, some of whom dressed in KKK robes. The senator was previously denied confirmation to a federal judgeship in 1986 because of allegations that he made racist remarks. Sessions defended his record on civil rights during the hearing. "I abhor the Klan and what it represents and its hateful ideology," he said. The senator also distanced himself from some of Trump's policies, saying he would not support a Muslim ban, he would enforce the law outlawing waterboarding and he would recuse himself from any investigations into Hillary Clinton's emails. Sessions is expected to be confirmed by the Republican-led Senate. (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla)