17 May 2017

President Trump, you’ve asked for a daily one-page briefing. So here it is, the evaluation by amnY’s editorial board of your state of play.

You’re in trouble again. This crisis may not pass as quickly as the others. Just as the nation reverberates from the news that you divulged classified information to Russian officials in the Oval Office, another bombshell has hit.

The New York Times reported, and other media outlets confirmed, that in February you asked James Comey, the FBI director you fired a week ago, to stop the federal investigation into Michael Flynn for his dealings with Russia. You are denying that it happened.

If Comey’s memo is accurate, it very well could be one more element of a disturbing scenario of obstructing justice, a pattern that began with the firing of Acting Attorney General Sally Yates just one week into your administration and continued with Comey’s firing.