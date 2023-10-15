Editorial | Antisemitism and the DSA

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Hamas must be destroyed. Their terrorists struck Israel on Oct. 7 with a profane level of violence unique in world history; they murdered indiscriminately, slaughtered babies, and took hundreds of men, women and children hostage.

Though Hamas pretends to act like freedom-fighters for the Palestinians, they are not. That ruse covers up an organization that seized power by force in Gaza and the West Bank, rules over Palestinians with an iron fist, and trains its fighters to murder Jews in pursuit of eliminating the state of Israel.

Hamas must not succeed in its evil mission. Any group of human beings that could commit the kind of wanton violence seen in Israel on Oct. 7 can not be allowed to get away with such acts unscathed.

Yet a group of New Yorkers and elected officials with the Democratic States of America continues to try to make this conflict a battle of two sides, not one. Despite being condemned for their stance, they still speak of Israeli “apartheid” and Palestinian “genocide,” and demand a cease fire on all sides.

And their statements reflect either a willful disregard, or complete ignorance, of the situation in the Middle East as it is. Such statements have been blasted as antisemitic; in our view, it’s not only that, but it’s also anti-human.

When a country and a people are attacked with such sheer brutality, how can anyone expect that country and people to lick its wounds and do nothing? Would the DSA have expected the United States to do nothing after 9/11 or Pearl Harbor? How would such inaction have gone over among Americans, especially those who lost loved ones in the attacks?

The DSA is seemingly bending over backwards to rationalize Hamas’ attack on Israel, and suggesting it is nothing more than an act of vengeance. That is a massive insult to the people of Israel, especially to those who now mourn their loved ones murdered at the hands of Hamas.

Israel’s incursion into Gaza is not about revenge; it is about justice. It is about destroying the Hamas regime. It is about eliminating the possibility that such evil actions like those experienced on Oct. 7 are no longer repeated.

The DSA and their elected officials, by continuing to both-sides this conflict, are playing right into Hamas’ hand. The world needs to unite against Hamas and seek its destruction before they act out again, and more violently. The world does not need Hamas’ actions to be justified in the slightest way.

These elected officials represent diverse districts, including Jewish people. Do they not understand the issue at hand well enough? Do they not realize what a call to action at such a time means to the Jewish community?

If they can’t bring themselves to support Israel in its time of need, then they need to get out of public office. And if they won’t get out of public office, the voters of this city must take that stand for them on Election Day.

In the meantime, if you are represented by a DSA official, call them and let them know that it’s time to stop playing both sides in this dangerous time.

Elected officials affiliated with the NYC DSA

Congress

Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (Bronx) – 202-225-3965

Jamaal Bowman (Bronx/Westchester) – 202-225-2464

Citywide

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams – 212-669-7200

Comptroller Brad Lander – 212-669-3916

State Senate

Kristen Gonzalez (Queens/Manhattan/Brooklyn) – 718-765-6674

Julia Salazar (Brooklyn) – 718-573-1726

Jabari Brisport (Brooklyn) – 718-643-6140

Assembly

Zohran Mamdani (Queens) – 718-545-3889

Jessica González-Rojas (Queens) – 718-457-0384

Emily Gallagher (Brooklyn) – 718-383-7474

Marcela Mitaynes (Brooklyn) – 718-492-6334

Phara Souffrant Forrest (Brooklyn) – 718-596-0100

City Council

Tiffany Cabán (Queens) – 718-274-4500

Chi Ossé (Brooklyn) – 718-919-0740

Alexa Aviles (Brooklyn) – 718-439-9012

Kristen Richardson Jordan (Manhattan) – 646-960-1344