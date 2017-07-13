Don't miss the season premiere of "Game of Thrones" because you haven't paid your cable bill.

When the highly anticipated seventh season of the HBO drama returns on July 16, we'll get a glimpse into Cersei's reign as queen and might finally see Arya Stark reunite with her siblings, Sansa and Jon.

If you don’t have HBO or a place to watch the new season premiere, spend the night out and head to a bar that’s hosting a “GOT” watch party.

The show premieres at 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Professor Thom's

This East Village bar is handing out free Jell-O shots every time someone dies in the premiere, and if last season is any indication, you can expect to down a few. The watch party promises “GOT”-inspired cocktails and an open bar from 5 to 8 p.m. 219 Second Ave., $45 for pre-party entry, free to watch, professorthoms.com.

The Bedford

Head to Williamsburg to find out what happens next with the Lannisters — and get some drinks while you’re at it. Drafts start at $7, cocktails at $12. 110 Bedford Ave., no ticket necessary, doors open at 3:30 p.m., thebedfordonbedford.com.

Double Wide Bar & Southern Kitchen

Drink craft beer from goblets like you're atop the Iron Throne at this Manhattan bar. Don’t let the fun stop after the first episode, though — Double Wide will be screening “Game of Thrones” episodes weekly. 503-505 E. 12th St., no ticket necessary, screening at 9 p.m., doublewidebar.com.

White Gold Butchers

Stuff your face with a meaty, three-course meal and $15 all-you-can-drink specials at this Upper West Side eatery. No utensils will be necessary at this party, so eat like you’re at Kings Landing and pig out, literally. 375 Amsterdam Ave., dinner starts at 8 p.m., screening at 10 p.m., $55 ticket includes dinner and gratuity for one, whitegoldbutchers.com.

Durden

This bar may not be "for the faint of heart,” but it is for true “Game of Thrones” fans. Enjoy jalapeño poppers, sweet chili chicken wings and $12 house drinks while you watch the premiere at the Durden. 213 Second Ave, no ticket necessary, 7 p.m., durdenbarnyc.com.