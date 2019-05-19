‘Game of Thrones’ viewing parties, shows and fun for the finale

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Celebrate season 8 of “Game of Thrones” in style with viewing parties, trivia nights and more. Pictured, Manhattanites Gillian Desoiza, 28, and Stacie Lyras, 30, imbibe at the ues. bar for a viewing party of the start of the new season on April 14. Photo Credit: Helen Sloan/HBO

The final episode of “Game of Thrones” is quickly approaching and there is no reason to miss out because you haven’t paid your cable bill.

New York City bars and restaurants are holding viewing parties, special trivia nights, and more for the season finale.

Scroll down to see some of our favorites.

‘A Swan Song of Ice and Fire’ A GoT Comedy Show & Watch party

Velvet Brooklyn, 174 Broadway, May 19, 7 to 10:15 p.m.

Bartender Alice Tang serves up “Girls Gossip on the East” drinks at the ues. bar for a viewing party of the start of the new season on April 14. They’ll have viewings each Sunday through the season. Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Velvet Brooklyn is saying “goodbye” to GoT with a comedy tribute hosted by Orli Matlow and Aliza Smal before the finale begins. $15 includes admission, a drink and the chance to win prizes in a GoT spelling bee.

Costume party at Professor Thom’s

219 Second Ave., Manhattan, May 19, starting at 7 p.m.

Wear your Jon Snow or Cersei (RIP) costume for a chance to win a prize at Professor Thom’s GoT finale party. Those whose costumes are the truest to their character will win. There will also be GoT draft beers for $7 and a screening of the previous episodes beginning at 7 p.m.

Open bar, cosplay viewing party and surprise guests

627 W. 51st St., Manhattan, May 19, 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Watch the show on a stadium sound jumbo screen with arena viewing at this cosplay party. The best cosplay wins the “Iron Throne” and there will be a surprise guest host, special guest appearances and music by DJ Doctor Dark and Hell ova Tyme. Tickets are $30-$300.

The “Lannister’s Lair” suite at Refinery Hotel includes fur throws, wine goblets, mood setting “dragon egg” candles, access to HBO and HBO GO so you can binge the show. Photo Credit: Allan Warren

Cocktails and bites Junoon

27 W. 24th St., midtown, May 19, 6:30 p.m.

Say your “goodbyes” to GoT with a night of cocktails and passed canapés (including themed drinkes like “Winter Is Coming,” “Kings Landing” “Jon Snow” “Dragonglass” and others). The show will be shown on projectors with surround sound. Tickets are $85.

Winter is Up Next trivia with GoT characters

Caveat, 21 A Clinton St., May 19, 8:30 p.m.

“Game of Thrones” characters, like Jon Snow (Mark Vigeant), Arya Stark (Jenny Gorelick) and the Night King (Mike Kelton), will sit down with an expert to answer questions like “What war inspired the Battle of the Bastards” and “Does Jon Snow’s booty really fit the golden ratio?” Then there will be a trivia showdown with the characters with the loser getting his or her finger fed to one of the “dragons.” Tickets are $12-$15.

GoT withdrawal party

Morrell Wine Bar, 1 Rockefeller Plaza, Manhattan, May 20, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Whatever happens Sunday night, it’s bound to make you listless and thirsty. Join others like you in drinking themed cocktails and Champagne or bring your own wine.

‘Rage of Thrones’ at Playboy Club

512 W. 42nd St., Manhattan, May 26, 10 p.m.

After the show is over, you can breathe a sigh of relief and celebrate your love for GoT with a party from BlackBox Theater and the Playboy Club, which are combining for one night to create their own miniature Castle Black. There will be GoT performers, dancers, aerialists, musicians and actors roaming the parties, which will both have drinking and dancing. Tickets are $20-$150.

Themed cocktails and trivia

Hudson New York Library Bar, 358 W. 58th St., through May 31

Hudson Hotel’s Library Bar is offering a menu of cocktails inspired by the show’s characters. The drinks include the “Winter is Coming” rye whiskey; the “Mother of Dragons” rum with Velvet Falerum liqueur, pineapple and lime juices; “A Lannister Always Pays Their Debts” with Hennessey, port wine, lemon juice and simple syrup; “White Walker” with vodka, green Charteuse, lemon juice, coconut cream and blue caracao; and “Beyond the Wall,” with Cocchi Americano, mezcal, grapefruit, lime juice, honey and club soda.

Book ‘Lannister’s Lair’

Refinery Hotel, through the end of the season

“Treat yoself” like a Lannister and book the “Lannister’s Lair” suite at Refinery Hotel that will be available every Sunday through the end of the season. It will be filled with goblets of wine, a themed room service menu with dishes like Braavos Branzino and “Dragon Snack.” For $569 a night, it includes fur throws, wine goblets, mood setting “dragon egg” candles, and access to HBO and HBO GO so you can watch the show.

‘Crown & Prophet’ tour

The Metropolitan Museum of Art, 1000 Fifth Ave., Manhattan

See first hand the art, armor and sculpture from medieval times that inspired the show, from a coat of arms resembling that of the Lannister family among other things on this tour with Fable & Lark, which will set you on a hunt inside the galleries with prizes to win at the end. Tickets are $47.50 and can be booked by emailing info@fableandlark.com or by calling (917) 513-4081.

Watch parties

Find out what happens without worrying about your HBO access.

Manhattan

Head to East Village Tavern (58 Ave. C) for a screening on five flat screens and a jumbo screen starting at 9 p.m. Entry is free.

The Park Avenue Tavern (99 Park Ave.) will enjoy two hours of bottomless beer and Casamigos grog between 7 and 9 p.m. for $25 with the purchase of any entree. The show will begin at 9 p.m. on three TVs throughout the bar.

Wicked Willy’s (149 Bleecker St.) airs the show on its 15-foot screen with specials like $5 SeaQuench cans, $6 Stoli drinks and $12 light pitchers, from 9 p.m. to midnight.

The ues, a secret bar inside an ice cream shop at 1707 Second Ave., is hosting a viewing party Sunday at 9 p.m. with free popcorn and drinks available for purchase. Wear a costume.

Savage Lounge and Pomona restaurant (8 W. 58th St.) are throwing a “luxury” viewing party for the grand finale. Those who RSVP early will get free entry.

Brooklyn

The Bedford (110 Bedford Ave.) will screen the show in its back, private dining room that has a large projector screen. Entry is free.

Parklife (636 Degraw St.) will screen the show, but it has limited capacity, so arrive early.

Nzuri Lounge (1200 Fulton St.) is providing free food and themed cocktails (for purchase) starting at 8 p.m.

Hotel RL Brooklyn (1080 Broadway) starts at 7 p.m. with an hour of trivia and ends with a watch party. It’ll have several themed food and drink specials, too, like the Jon Snow (any vodka with shaved ice for $6), Lannisters Punch (a fruit cocktail for $3) and the Dragon Special (a pitcher of beer with red-dye that smokes and comes with four shots for $25).

Our Wicked Lady (153 Morgan Ave.) is taking advantage of its rooftop and screening the final episode outside at 9 p.m. There will be drink specials, too. If it rains, screenings will move downstairs to the main bar.