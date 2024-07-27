Pep Guardiola would ‘love to’ to be in charge of Manchester City for 2025 Club World Cup in USA

Soccer Football – Premier League – Manchester City Victory Parade – Manchester, Britain – May 26, 2024 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola ahead of the victory parade Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR ‘LIVE’ SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR ACCOUNT REPRESENTATIVE FOR FURTHER DETAILS..

Manchester City manager has said that he would “love to” be in charge when the club takes part in

the reformatted Club World Cup in the United States next summer.

Guardiola, who is entering the final year of his contract at the Premier League club, has faced speculation about his future in recent weeks but said on Friday that he could not rule out signing a new contract with the club.

“We’ll see what happens, but I’m not ruling out signing a contract,” Guardiola said. “I would love to

stay.”

Guardiola, who will have spent nine years at City by the time his current deal runs out next summer,

said he wants to make sure he makes the right decision for all parties.

“Nine years, today, in the same club is an eternity. I want to make sure it’s the right decision. Not

just for me, (but) for the club, the players.”

He added that he is hoping to take charge at next summer’s expanded Club World Cup, which is due

to begin on June 15, 2025.

Guardiola was speaking ahead of City’s pre-season friendly against AC Milan at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, July 27, and said he is facing the difficult task of readying his squad for the upcoming club season.

City have traveled to the US without many of their big-name players, with a significant number of players remaining at home to recover after Euro 2024 and the Copa America.

Both tournaments concluded on July 14, leaving only four weeks until the beginning of the new club season, when City take on neighbors Manchester United in the Community Shield on Aug. 10.

Guardiola said it is “impossible” to prepare for the new season in such a short window and forecasted that City would look rusty in the opening weeks of the new campaign.

“Proper preparation is impossible,” Guardiola said. “I remember when teams would have five, six weeks to prepare for the first game of the season. Now it’s impossible.

“The first games of the Premier League will be really, really tough because we won’t be complete, but hopefully we don’t drop too many points.”

Guardiola said players who were on international duty over the summer have been advised to undertake individual training ahead of the new season but added that he has warned them not to turn up until they are mentally prepared for the upcoming campaign.

“I said to them come back when you want to come back, when you have a desire to touch the ball again. If you don’t feel it, stay at home.

“I don’t want them to come back when they are still exhausted and still remembering last season,”

he added.

City striker Erling Haaland, who enjoyed a longer break this summer after Norway failed to qualify for Euro 2024, said it was refreshing to experience his longest break from soccer since 2017.

“My body is fully rested and ready for a new season,” Haaland said on Friday. “It (the six-week break) felt amazing. I needed it.”

However, he hinted that modern players are playing too many games, pointing out that he will likely play 70 games for club and country in the upcoming season. Haaland said he felt “tired” when the season ended in May and added the upcoming campaign is likely to be just as long.

Guardiola, however, later said that tiredness is “an excuse”.

“He has to rest,” Guardiola said of his striker. “If he’s tired, go to bed early and he’ll be ready. Erling has already rested. He didn’t go to the Euros.”

Haaland, who scored 36 league goals in his debut season before scoring 27 league goals in his sophomore campaign, said he has not said any targets for the 2024/25 season and added that he is trying to become a better version of himself “on the pitch and off the pitch”.

“I’ve said it many times before; there are so many things I can became better at. I’m working on that and hopefully, I’ll become a better footballer and a better human.”

The Norwegian striker also expressed his desire to represent his country in an international

tournament.

Haaland made his debut for Norway in 2019 but has not yet played in an international tournament.

“I hope that we can make it in 2026 [FIFA World Cup]. If not 26, then I hope we can make it to [Euro] 2028. If not 28, then I hope we can make it to 2030. I hope one day, one time in my career I will be able to play in a competition with Norway.”

