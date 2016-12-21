Looking for something to do this weekend in

Looking for something to do this weekend in NYC? Visit the New York Public Library's exhibition on Alexander Hamilton through Dec. 31. (Credit: Library of Congress)

Comments

More like this

Stroll through midtown to Rockefeller Center on a What to do this holiday season Free events in NYC are aplenty: Browse the Free things to do around the city There's a ton to do in NYC, like Here's what to do this week

Comments