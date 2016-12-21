Don't have any weekend plans?

From concerts to festivals to relaxing in the city, we've got you covered.

Here are our picks for things to do in NYC this weekend.

Wafels & Dinges factory tour (Saturdays) See how those delicious waffles from the Wafels & Dinges food trucks are made at its Brooklyn factory. The company opens its headquarters on Saturdays for guests to watch the liège dough being made and to enjoy samples of the waffles. Commissary Wafels & Dinges, 254 Butler St., Brooklyn, 10 a.m.- noon, $15, eventbrite.com (Credit: Karen Sterling) See how those delicious waffles from the Wafels & Dinges food trucks are made at its Brooklyn factory. The company opens its headquarters on Saturdays for guests to watch the liège dough being made and to enjoy samples of the waffles. Commissary Wafels & Dinges, 254 Butler St., Brooklyn, 10 a.m.- noon, $15, eventbrite.com (Credit: Karen Sterling)

Jewish Food Tour (Sundays) The Lower East Side is filled with spots hosting classic Jewish cuisine, and this walking tour will lead you through some of the best foodie spots. Enjoy five tastings of Jewish food, including knish, bialy, matzoh ball soup and much more. Every Sunday, 2nd Avenue and Eldridge Street, Manhattan, noon to 2 p.m., $50, besttours.com (Credit: iStock) The Lower East Side is filled with spots hosting classic Jewish cuisine, and this walking tour will lead you through some of the best foodie spots. Enjoy five tastings of Jewish food, including knish, bialy, matzoh ball soup and much more. Every Sunday, 2nd Avenue and Eldridge Street, Manhattan, noon to 2 p.m., $50, besttours.com (Credit: iStock)

Union Square Saturday Greenmarket Head to lower Manhattan on your day off to stock up on local produce, baked goods and more. Union Square Saturday Greenmarket is year-round, which means there's always something offered for every season. Union Square Park, Manhattan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., grownyc.org (Credit: Getty Images / Mario Tama ) Head to lower Manhattan on your day off to stock up on local produce, baked goods and more. Union Square Saturday Greenmarket is year-round, which means there's always something offered for every season. Union Square Park, Manhattan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., grownyc.org (Credit: Getty Images / Mario Tama )

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Kings County Distillery Saturday tours New York's oldest whiskey distillery may be right in your backyard. Head to Kings County Distillery on Saturdays to walk through the space, learn how whiskey is made and taste three of the finished products. Tours run approximately 40 minutes. Kings County Distillery, 288 Sands St., Brooklyn, tours run from 1 to 3:45 p.m., $8, eventbrite.com (Credit: Getty Images / Emmanuel Dunand ) New York's oldest whiskey distillery may be right in your backyard. Head to Kings County Distillery on Saturdays to walk through the space, learn how whiskey is made and taste three of the finished products. Tours run approximately 40 minutes. Kings County Distillery, 288 Sands St., Brooklyn, tours run from 1 to 3:45 p.m., $8, eventbrite.com (Credit: Getty Images / Emmanuel Dunand )

Alexander Hamilton: Striver, Statesman, Scoundrel (through Dec. 31) Can't get enough of Hamilton? Check out the New York Public Library's exhibition to learn more about the "ten-dollar founding father without a father." See Alexander Hamilton's draft of President George Washington's farewell address, Aug. 10, 1796, and more of the NYPL's holdings to catch a glimpse into Hamilton's history. New York Public Library, Stephen A. Schwarzman Building, 476 Fifth Ave., nypl.org (Credit: Library of Congress) Can't get enough of Hamilton? Check out the New York Public Library's exhibition to learn more about the "ten-dollar founding father without a father." See Alexander Hamilton's draft of President George Washington's farewell address, Aug. 10, 1796, and more of the NYPL's holdings to catch a glimpse into Hamilton's history. New York Public Library, Stephen A. Schwarzman Building, 476 Fifth Ave., nypl.org (Credit: Library of Congress)

CityStrong New York (Jan. 7, 2017) Celebrity trainers Erin Oprea, right, and Shawn Booth, left, will be leading a group workout in the Brooklyn Expo Center. Get an intense cardio workout, with proceeds benefiting soldiers through CreatiVets. Brooklyn Expo Center, 79 Franklin St., Brooklyn, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., $40 to $75, facebook.com/events (Credit: CityStrong via Facebook) Celebrity trainers Erin Oprea, right, and Shawn Booth, left, will be leading a group workout in the Brooklyn Expo Center. Get an intense cardio workout, with proceeds benefiting soldiers through CreatiVets. Brooklyn Expo Center, 79 Franklin St., Brooklyn, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., $40 to $75, facebook.com/events (Credit: CityStrong via Facebook)

Brooklyn Flea mini record fair (Jan. 7 to 8, 2017) Head to Brooklyn Flea's indoor location for its fourth annual record fair. Peruse vintage vinyl from a variety of vendors alongside the regular sellers at the market. Skylight One Hanson, 1 Hanson Pl., Brooklyn, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., facebook.com/events (Credit: Brooklyn Flea) Head to Brooklyn Flea's indoor location for its fourth annual record fair. Peruse vintage vinyl from a variety of vendors alongside the regular sellers at the market. Skylight One Hanson, 1 Hanson Pl., Brooklyn, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., facebook.com/events (Credit: Brooklyn Flea)

'Golden Years: A Tribute to David Bowie' (Jan. 8, 2017) Celebrate the late David Bowie with a series of screenings and and all-Bowie DJ set. "Low," "Cracked Actor" and "Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars" will be shown, with Michael Tee, Twig the Wonderkid and DJ Sean Templar in charge of the music. The Delancey, 168 Delancey St., Manhattan, 6 p.m. to 4 a.m., facebook.com (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Stringer) Celebrate the late David Bowie with a series of screenings and and all-Bowie DJ set. "Low," "Cracked Actor" and "Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars" will be shown, with Michael Tee, Twig the Wonderkid and DJ Sean Templar in charge of the music. The Delancey, 168 Delancey St., Manhattan, 6 p.m. to 4 a.m., facebook.com (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Stringer)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

The Isley Brothers (Jan. 14, 2017) Doo-wop group The Isley Brothers are performing their 1970s hits at the B.B. King Blues Club. Expect to hear classics from "Shout!" to "For the Love of You." 237 W. 42nd St., Manhattan, 8 p.m., $85, ticketmaster.com (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) Doo-wop group The Isley Brothers are performing their 1970s hits at the B.B. King Blues Club. Expect to hear classics from "Shout!" to "For the Love of You." 237 W. 42nd St., Manhattan, 8 p.m., $85, ticketmaster.com (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)

'Portraits from the Whitney' (through Feb. 12, 2017) More than 300 works spanning the 20th century to the present are included in this exhibit exploring the definition and different interpretations of portraiture. More than 200 artists are represented with paintings, photographs, including Rachel Harrison's "Untitled" (2011), pictured. Whitney Museum of American Art, 99 Gansevoort St., Manhattan, $22; 212-570-3600, whitney.org (Credit: Rachel Harrison/Greene Naftali) More than 300 works spanning the 20th century to the present are included in this exhibit exploring the definition and different interpretations of portraiture. More than 200 artists are represented with paintings, photographs, including Rachel Harrison's "Untitled" (2011), pictured. Whitney Museum of American Art, 99 Gansevoort St., Manhattan, $22; 212-570-3600, whitney.org (Credit: Rachel Harrison/Greene Naftali)

Nan Goldin: The Ballad of Sexual Dependency (through Feb. 12) American photographer Nan Goldin's iconic work, a slideshow of nearly 700 snapshots of herself and others set to music, is at MoMA. The show is accompanied by posters and fliers from earlier versions of the show. Pictured: "Nan and Brian in Bed, New York City," 1983. Museum of Modern Art, 11 W. 53rd St., 212-708-9400, moma.org. (Credit: Nan Goldin) American photographer Nan Goldin's iconic work, a slideshow of nearly 700 snapshots of herself and others set to music, is at MoMA. The show is accompanied by posters and fliers from earlier versions of the show. Pictured: "Nan and Brian in Bed, New York City," 1983. Museum of Modern Art, 11 W. 53rd St., 212-708-9400, moma.org. (Credit: Nan Goldin)

'Wonders of the Arctic' (through March 2, 2017) We like to complain about winter here in New York, but it's nothing compared to surviving in the harsh conditions of the arctic. This film, with daily screenings in both 2-D and 3-D, looks at how animals -- from polar bears to huskies to narwhals -- and humans -- such as the Inuit -- have weathered (pun intended) the ice and snow to not only survive but also thrive. American Museum of Natural History, Central Park West at 79th Street, Manhattan, $27 (Museum Plus One ticket); 212-769-5100, amnh.org (Credit: Science North) We like to complain about winter here in New York, but it's nothing compared to surviving in the harsh conditions of the arctic. This film, with daily screenings in both 2-D and 3-D, looks at how animals -- from polar bears to huskies to narwhals -- and humans -- such as the Inuit -- have weathered (pun intended) the ice and snow to not only survive but also thrive. American Museum of Natural History, Central Park West at 79th Street, Manhattan, $27 (Museum Plus One ticket); 212-769-5100, amnh.org (Credit: Science North)

'The Present' (through March 19, 2017) Cate Blanchett and Richard Roxburgh, pictured, costar in this adaptation of "Platonov," Chekhov's first play, now set in post-Perestroika Russia. The Barrymore Theatre, 243 W. 47th St., Manhattan, $79-$149; 212-239-6200, thepresentbroadway.com (Credit: Lisa Tomasetti) Cate Blanchett and Richard Roxburgh, pictured, costar in this adaptation of "Platonov," Chekhov's first play, now set in post-Perestroika Russia. The Barrymore Theatre, 243 W. 47th St., Manhattan, $79-$149; 212-239-6200, thepresentbroadway.com (Credit: Lisa Tomasetti)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Winter Flea and Smorgasburg (weekends through March 2017) Just because it's winter doesn't mean all of the flea and food markets are down for the count. Visit this indoor market, in the lobby of the former Williamsburg Savings Bank Tower, for jewelry, crafts, apparel, records and more. Among the food options: Bird's Eye Vietnamese, Ramen Burger, Monk's Meats and Raindrop Cake. Skylight One Hanson, 1 Hanson Place, Brooklyn, $1 entry, brooklynflea.com (Credit: Brooklyn Flea / Georgia Frierson) Just because it's winter doesn't mean all of the flea and food markets are down for the count. Visit this indoor market, in the lobby of the former Williamsburg Savings Bank Tower, for jewelry, crafts, apparel, records and more. Among the food options: Bird's Eye Vietnamese, Ramen Burger, Monk's Meats and Raindrop Cake. Skylight One Hanson, 1 Hanson Place, Brooklyn, $1 entry, brooklynflea.com (Credit: Brooklyn Flea / Georgia Frierson)

'Art in the Bar' (Saturdays through April 15, 2017) Grab a friend and head to Ditmas Park's Sycamore Bar, which is hosting a weekly "Art in the Bar" event beginning in December, combining crafts with craft beers. Each event has its own theme, from printmaking to watercolor, so attendees can broaden their artistic horizons each time. Sycamore Bar, 1118 Cortelyou Rd., Brooklyn, 2 to 3:30 p.m., $30-45 (includes one beverage), sycamorebrooklyn.com (Credit: Dana Reszutek) Grab a friend and head to Ditmas Park's Sycamore Bar, which is hosting a weekly "Art in the Bar" event beginning in December, combining crafts with craft beers. Each event has its own theme, from printmaking to watercolor, so attendees can broaden their artistic horizons each time. Sycamore Bar, 1118 Cortelyou Rd., Brooklyn, 2 to 3:30 p.m., $30-45 (includes one beverage), sycamorebrooklyn.com (Credit: Dana Reszutek)

'In Transit' (through June 25, 2017) In what's described as Broadway's first a cappella musical, overlapping stories are told that suggest the rhythm of the New York subway. Kristen Anderson-Lopez, co-author of the songs in "Frozen," is part of the creative team. Circle in the Square Theatre, 235 W. 50th St., Manhattan, $89-$159; 212-239-6200, intransitbroadway.com (Credit: Joan Marcus) In what's described as Broadway's first a cappella musical, overlapping stories are told that suggest the rhythm of the New York subway. Kristen Anderson-Lopez, co-author of the songs in "Frozen," is part of the creative team. Circle in the Square Theatre, 235 W. 50th St., Manhattan, $89-$159; 212-239-6200, intransitbroadway.com (Credit: Joan Marcus)

'Dear Evan Hansen' (through July 2, 2017) Ben Platt, pictured, stars as a troubled teen who, by fluke, becomes famous on the internet in this musical, a transfer from an Off-Broadway hit at Second Stage Theatre. The Music Box Theatre, 239 W. 45th St., Manhattan, $79-$175; 212-239-6200, dearevanhansen.com (Credit: Matthew Murphy) Ben Platt, pictured, stars as a troubled teen who, by fluke, becomes famous on the internet in this musical, a transfer from an Off-Broadway hit at Second Stage Theatre. The Music Box Theatre, 239 W. 45th St., Manhattan, $79-$175; 212-239-6200, dearevanhansen.com (Credit: Matthew Murphy)

'¡CUBA!' (through Aug. 13, 2017) Take a trip to the island of Cuba by heading to the island of Manhattan. This exhibition, developed in collaboration with the Cuban National Museum of Natural History, explores Cuba's history, people, culture, animals and environments. You'll see re-created wetlands and caves, learn about remote forests, and visit live lizards, boas and frogs. The American Museum of Natural History, Central Park West at 79th Street, Manhattan, $22; 212-769-5100, amnh.org (Credit: Charles Eckert) Take a trip to the island of Cuba by heading to the island of Manhattan. This exhibition, developed in collaboration with the Cuban National Museum of Natural History, explores Cuba's history, people, culture, animals and environments. You'll see re-created wetlands and caves, learn about remote forests, and visit live lizards, boas and frogs. The American Museum of Natural History, Central Park West at 79th Street, Manhattan, $22; 212-769-5100, amnh.org (Credit: Charles Eckert)