Warmer temperatures and longer days mean it's time to take movie night outside.

Public parks and rooftops will be making the most of the warmer weather, offering free and ticketed outdoor screenings across the city.

Some are beginning to release their schedules, so prepare your picnic blanket to watch your favorite films under the stars.

Randall's Island Outdoor Movie Nights

Free games and crafts are open to all before the movies begin — and there is free popcorn, too. The screenings will be held at Field 81 unless otherwise noted.

Friday, May 24 — "Incredibles 2" at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 8 — "Mary Poppins Returns" at 8:40 p.m.

Saturday, June 15 — "Black Panther" at 8:45 p.m.

Sunday, July 14 — "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" at Field 42 at 8:40 p.m.

Sunday, July 28 — "Tangled" at 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 11 — "Crazy Rich Asians" at Field 42 at 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 18 — "Ralph Breaks the Internet" at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 8 — "Creed II" in Field 42 at 7:30 p.m.

The city's Department of Parks and Recreation regularly holds free film screenings at its many parks, which with the right weather is a perfect way to spend your night.

Monday, April 22 — "Beauty and the Beast" (2017) at 7:45 p.m. in the parking lot at Manhattan Beach Park.

Thursday, June 13 — "Rebels on Pointe" at 8:30 p.m. in Washington Square Park at the arch.

This commercial rooftop vineyard (at 299 Sands St. in Brooklyn) holds film screenings on Thursdays (unless otherwise noted) when the weather cooperates. Movies start after 8 p.m., but there's a $30 admission fee that includes 2 slices of pizza from Il Porto Pizzeria.