Outdoor movies in NYC: Where and when to catch a film under the stars

NYC Parks, Randall's Island among the locations to catch a movie outside this spring and summer.

There are many opportunities to take in outdoor movies this summer. Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

Warmer temperatures and longer days mean it's time to take movie night outside.

Public parks and rooftops will be making the most of the warmer weather, offering free and ticketed outdoor screenings across the city.

Some are beginning to release their schedules, so prepare your picnic blanket to watch your favorite films under the stars.

Randall's Island Outdoor Movie Nights

Free games and crafts are open to all before the movies begin — and there is free popcorn, too. The screenings will be held at Field 81 unless otherwise noted.

  • Friday, May 24 — "Incredibles 2" at 8:30 p.m. 
  • Saturday, June 8 — "Mary Poppins Returns" at 8:40 p.m. 
  • Saturday, June 15 — "Black Panther" at 8:45 p.m.
  • Sunday, July 14 — "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" at Field 42 at 8:40 p.m.
  • Sunday, July 28 — "Tangled" at 8:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, Aug. 11 — "Crazy Rich Asians" at Field 42 at 8:15 p.m.
  • Sunday, Aug. 18 — "Ralph Breaks the Internet" at 8 p.m.
  • Sunday, Sept. 8 — "Creed II" in Field 42 at 7:30 p.m.

NYC Parks film screenings

The city's Department of Parks and Recreation regularly holds free film screenings at its many parks, which with the right weather is a perfect way to spend your night.

  • Monday, April 22 — "Beauty and the Beast" (2017) at 7:45 p.m. in the parking lot at Manhattan Beach Park.
  • Thursday, June 13 — "Rebels on Pointe" at 8:30 p.m. in Washington Square Park at the arch.

Rooftop Reds

This commercial rooftop vineyard (at 299 Sands St. in Brooklyn) holds film screenings on Thursdays (unless otherwise noted) when the weather cooperates. Movies start after 8 p.m., but there's a $30 admission fee that includes 2 slices of pizza from Il Porto Pizzeria.

  • Thursday, May 16 — "Bad Boys" at 8:15 p.m.
  • Thursday, May 23 — "Enter the Dragon" at 8:20 p.m.
  • Thursday, May 30 — "The Birdcage" at 8:25 p.m.
  • Thursday, June 6 — "Cool Runnings" at 8:30 p.m.
  • Friday, June 14 — "Stand By Me" at 8:35 p.m.
  • Thursday, June 20 — "The Warriors" at 8:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, June 27 — "Romy and Michele's High School Reunion" at 8:38 p.m.
  • Friday, July 5 — "Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle" at 8:36 p.m.
  • Thursday, July 11 — "Drop Dead Gorgeous" at 8:35 p.m.
  • Friday, July 12 — "Friday" at 8:35 p.m.
  • Thursday, July 18 — "Best In Show" at 8:32 p.m.
  • Thursday, July 25 — "American Psycho" at 8:25 p.m.
  • Thursday, Aug. 1 — "Dumb and Dumber" at 8:15 p.m.
  • Thursday, Aug. 8 — "Snatch" at 8:08 p.m.
  • Thursday, Aug. 15 — "Trading Places" at 8 p.m.
  • Thursday, Aug. 22 — "Kill Bill: Vol. 1" at 7:50 p.m.
  • Thursday, Aug. 29 — "Jaws" at 7:40 p.m.
  • Thursday, Sept. 5 — "Raiders of the Lost Ark" at 7:28 p.m.
  • Thursday, Sept. 12 — "Pulp Fiction" at 7:15 p.m.
  • Thursday, Sept. 19 — "A League of Their Own" at 7:03 p.m.
  • Thursday, Sept. 26 — "West Side Story" at 6:52 p.m.
  • Thursday, Oct. 3 — "Hocus Pocus" at 6:40 p.m.
  • Thursday, Oct. 10 — "Jeepers Creepers" at 6:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, Oct. 17 — "Paranormal Activity" at 6:20 p.m.
  • Thursday, Oct. 24 — "Seven" at 6:10 p.m.
  • Thursday, Oct. 31 — "Silence of the Lambs" at 6 p.m. 
By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com

