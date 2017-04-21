A power outage at a midtown subway station caused widespread delays and service changes during the morning rush on Friday, the MTA said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the outage at the Seventh Avenue-53rd Street station at about 7:25 a.m. The MTA was still investigating with Con Edison at the scene and the issue has yet to be resolved, a spokeswoman said.

Service was restored on most lines at about 11:30 a.m., after temporary generators were set up at the station, she added, but extensive delays continued for hours.

Commuters took to Twitter to fume about the delays.

“Commute from Hell! Over 1 hour!” one user posted with a picture of a packed subway car.

As of 6:30 p.m., B, D and E trains were still bypassing Seventh Avenue-53rd Street in both directions.

Although the power outage had not been resolved before the evening rush, service was relatively normal due to the generators set up at the affected station.